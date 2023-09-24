Labor struggles | New walkouts and expressions of opinion from the trade unions for next week

Teollisuusliitto and Ammatiliitto Pro will organize a walkout and demonstration at the same workplaces in Eastern Finland on Thursday.

In addition, the Association of Public and Welfare Sectors JHL organizes in the schools of Pohjois Savo and Pohjois Karelia on Thursday expression of opinionwhere school counselors stop work for ten minutes.

The unions have previously announced industrial action for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Actions are resisted Petteri Orpon (kok) social security cuts and work life reductions planned by the government.