Labor struggles | New industrial action from trade unions for next week – work stoppage at, for example, the Olkiluoto nuclear power plant

The unions are organizing work stoppages, walkouts and demonstrations at various workplaces on Wednesday. The measures do not endanger electricity production or the safety of the facilities.

Industry AssociationAmmattiliitto Pro and Sähköliitto have announced new industrial action for next week.

The unions are organizing work stoppages, walkouts and demonstrations at numerous different workplaces in Satakunta and Varsinais-Suomi next Wednesday.

The industrial union’s walkouts and the Sähköliitto’s work stoppages last one hour. The length of the demonstration organized by Pro has not been disclosed, but according to the union’s press release, the demonstration practically means that the employees leave work before the end of working hours.

Electric union the measures concern, among other things, the employees of the Olkiluoto nuclear power plant and Turku Energia. However, according to the Swedish Electrical Union, electricity production or the safety of facilities are not at risk.

The industrial union’s walkouts, on the other hand, concern shipbuilding company Meyer’s Turku shipyard and Valmet Automotive’s battery factories in Uudenkaupunki and Salo, among others.

Teollisuusliitto says it will tell more about the new walkouts tomorrow. There is no such mention in Sähkliito’s and Pro’s announcements.

Prof demonstrations are organized at the same workplaces as the Sähköliitto and Teollisuusliitto work stoppages and walkouts. Ammatiliitto Pro is a member of STTK, a trade union organization. Sähköliitto and Teollisuusliitto are members of the central organization SAK.

SAK announced taking industrial action on Thursday. Actions are resisted Petteri Orpon (collective) social security cuts and work life reductions planned by the government.

STTK has not made a decision on industrial action, but Pro, a member of the central organization, said on Thursday that the union’s board has decided to start demonstrations. Pro intends to cooperate with other trade unions that work with it in the same field. Chairman of the Pro Jorma Malinen gave Teollisuusliitto as one example on Friday.

Yesterday, the unions already announced several industrial actions planned for next week. The first actions will start on Tuesday.