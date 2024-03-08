Labor struggles | Neste agreed on protection work: The Porvoo refinery will remain operational during the strike

Agreeing on protective work enables the safe operation of the Porvoo refinery during the strike, but does not guarantee uninterrupted fuel distribution.

Fuel manufacturer Neste will be able to keep its Porvoo refinery running during the trade unions' two-week political strike starting next Monday.

Neste says that it has reached an agreement with the Finnish Industry Association and the Automotive and Transport Workers' Union AKT on the protection work during the strike at the Porvoo refinery.

“This enables the safe operation of the Porvoo refinery as well as product deliveries that are critical for society, which have significant effects on security of supply,” Neste says in its statement.

Agreeing on the protection work means that Neste does not have to reduce production in Porvoo. With the measures, however, Neste does not guarantee uninterrupted fuel distribution, the statement says.

Liquid warned on Wednesday that it may have to cut production at the Porvoo refinery “a few” days after the strike begins.

The slowdown would have been caused by the interruption of raw material deliveries and the filling of product stocks.

Shutting down would have been difficult because the refinery is not designed to be shut down during the winter months. In addition, according to Neste, a rapid shutdown with a quick schedule would have caused significant process, environmental and personal safety risks.

AKT has issued a strike notice at Neste's terminals in Hamina, Kokkola, Kemi and Tornio. The industrial union's strike notice applies to Porvoo and Naantali ports and the Porvoo distribution terminal.

To Porvoo the shutdown of the refinery during the strike would have come at an inconvenient time, as Neste has planned an estimated nine-week long shutdown for its refinery Porvoo between April and June.

Neste has not said in more detail when the general shutdown will start, but in any case there would have been only a few weeks between the end of the strike and the general shutdown. The up and down of a large refinery normally causes a 1-2 week production break.

For example, the two-day political strike at the beginning of February affected production in Porvoo for 5–7 days, Neste said in February when announcing the results review for October–December.

It would have been difficult to bring up the major shutdown even by a few weeks, because the maintenance has usually been done by a large number of subcontractors, at least some of whose employees are foreign.

Nine during the one-week shutdown, legal inspections, maintenance and basic equipment improvements are carried out at the Porvoo refinery, which cannot be done while the refinery is running.

Neste has previously said that the amount of the major shutdown investment is 390 million euros and that its impact on the company's comparable EBITDA is approximately 190 million euros in oil products and 40 million euros in renewable products.