Labor struggles | Negotiation result for the bus industry, the strike may end

Line-a negotiation result has emerged for the car industry, a mediator Jukka Ahtela says on Twitter. If the union administrations accept the result, the bus strike will end.

Also chairman of the Automotive and Transport Workers Union (AKT). Ismo Kokko tells about it on Twitter.

Already earlier on Friday, a negotiation result was reached in the labor dispute in the maintenance repair industry.

The parties to the labor dispute are AKT and the Association of Automotive Employers (ALT).

On Wednesday the bus strike that has started is the amount lasts until Friday of next week, unless the parties can agree on a time before then.

AKT has also issued new strike warnings.

The second strike would begin on Tuesday, March 14 at 3:00 a.m. and last until 3:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 18.

The third strike period, on the other hand, would start on Tuesday, March 21 at 3:00 a.m. and end on Friday, March 24 at 3:00 a.m.

Strike affects both local traffic and long-distance bus lines throughout the country.

In the capital region, the lines operated by the companies affected by the strike cover more than 90 percent of the bus traffic in HSL’s area. However, on the first day of the strike, approximately 25 percent of the bus routes were eventually run.