Labor struggles | JHL announced industrial action at the Hamina and Kotka railyards and on the harbor tracks next week

Industrial action suspends work on the Kotka and Hamina railyards and harbor tracks on Wednesday of next week, says JHL, the association of public and welfare sectors.

The strike is organized by the Railway Professionals section of the Southeast Ports JHL ry. The industrial action lasts eight hours, i.e. during the morning shift.

The strike in South-Eastern Finland is part of the series of demonstrations of the Painava syy campaign, which JHL and other trade unions started in September. According to JHL, the opinions are opposed to the government’s policies, which would undermine the rights of employees and the social security of Finns.