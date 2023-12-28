Labor struggles | History has made Finns wary of general strikes, says the researcher

28.12. 20:56

INDUSTRIAL ASSOCIATION reported on Thursday about strong industrial action, in which two thousand employees of Teollisuusliitto are directly participating.

Two days of political labor battles lead to Neste's refineries being shut down and restarting them takes a long time.

The strikes are targeted Petteri Orpon (kok) against the government's weakening of working life.

The government plans, among other things, to limit political strikes, expand local bargaining, make it easier to conclude fixed-term employment contracts, make the first day of sick leave unpaid and make it easier to dismiss by changing the laws.

Trade union people insists that these reductions should be agreed upon in joint negotiations between employers, employees and the government.

The line of the government and the employer's side has been that there is no need for negotiations.

“The Hakaniemi ay-mafia is not interested in the preservation of jobs in Finland, not in the competitiveness of our country, not in economic growth, not in the interests of the motherland and the employee. It is driven only and only by the selfish securing of one's own dominant position. Fortunately, the country finally has a government that doesn't bow down in the face of naysayers,” the Minister of Economic Affairs Will Rydman (ps) lined up the message service in X on Thursday.

For trade unions it would seem that there are hardly any other means of opposing the government's intentions than the use of industrial action.

But how far can the trade unions take their industrial action, and which forces prevent the escalation of industrial action?

Would the history of labor struggles shed further light on the matter?

Kimmo Rentola

“Here for more than a hundred years, there has been a rather strong fear of a general strike and sometimes even a certain hysteria on the part of the employer,” says the historian and professor emeritus Kimmo Rentola.

The basis has been the great strike of 1905 and the great upheaval of society that followed: Finland got a parliament and universal and equal suffrage.

In the general strike of November 1917, on the other hand, it was very close to not starting the civil war, Rentola says. The Civil War began just two months later, largely on the basis of the 1917 strike movement.

In years In 1948 and 1949, the most prominent strikes were the Arabia factory strike and the Kemi strike, in which two strikers died.

One was shot and another striker who fled under a truck was run over and killed when the driver ran away from the police armed with machine guns.

The general strike of 1956, which lasted more than three weeks, was also very tense.

“We were afraid that it would get out of hand. Finns have had experience of how far strikes can go. The civil war has put a certain brake on how to act.”

A year In 1971, the then ambassador of the Soviet Union and a hard-line communist went on strike Alexey Belyakov tried to incite the communists into a movement until the president Urho Kekkonen got him removed from the country.

Even today, the dramatic memories of the general strike are used as political tools, Rentola estimates.

“It's a lot of hair from the top as soon as you start making threats like this.”

In Rentola's opinion, the 1971 strikes were the last time the future of Finnish society was discussed.

“Since then, there have been general strike situations, but they have not continued for a long time and they have no longer caused as serious a real threat as before.”

Labor market and a professor who has studied the trade union movement for a long time Tapio Bergholm says right away that he does not want to take a position on how far the trade union movement could go in labor struggles this time.

He reminds us that labor disputes and strikes are always unpredictable.

“The public's reaction to them is always a surprise.”

Bergholm cites as one example Matti Vanhanen the birth stages of the second government in the spring of 2007, when a pure right-wing government was built in Finland.

At that time, bus drivers in Helsinki went on wild strike to ensure that the hiring of part-time drivers would not increase.

At that time, Vanhanen and the chairman of the coalition Jyrki Katainen were very careful in their policies, and there were no major legislative changes, Bergholm says.

“They [bussikuskit] even got the support of the passengers.”

“It's a good example that the dynamics of such events are unpredictable,” says Bergholm.