Labor struggles | “Basic Finns completely betrayed their voters” – the employees tell how far they are willing to go

“If if the government would even show some kind of desire that issues could be genuinely negotiated, then the strike could be ended quickly,” says the chief shop steward at Nesteen's Porvoo refinery Sami Ryynänen.

The extensive strikes starting today will practically stop freight transport in Finland for two weeks and cause disruptions to fuel distribution. Among other things, the strike affecting the ports, Neste and SSAB will hit Finland's export sectors, such as the technology, forestry and metal industries, hard.

At the same time, the industrial action that is starting now will further increase the price tag of strikes for the Finnish economy. It is impossible to give an exact estimate, but for example, according to the estimate of the Finnish Confederation of Business (EK), the strikes have already cost Finland well over a billion euros.

HS interviewed three strikers. The goal is to understand what the employees ultimately want from the strikes and how long they are prepared to continue the industrial action.

Sami Ryynänen, chief steward of Neste's Porvoo refinery.

On Friday prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) appealed to the unions to call off the strikes.

“We are not about to give up on the goals that Finland needs,” Orpo said.

At the same time, he emphasized that the government would not compromise the basic line of legal projects related to the right to strike and local bargaining.

It is statements like these that make employee representatives see red.

“First, the right to strike will be restricted, which means that we would not be able to oppose the decisions made by the government with strikes. The tools of influence would be taken away from us,” says the chief steward of SSAB's Raahe steel factory Timo Mällinen.

According to Mällinen, it's great that Finland has democracy and the freedom of opinion that goes with it. Mällinen fears that the government's decisions will erode democracy piece by piece.

When Finland's political leaders are compared to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Marija Zaharova, the situation is truly inflamed. But it is precisely this comparison that Mällinen wants to use during the labor struggle that is now starting.

If going on strike would be illegal, resulting in fines. According to the government's proposal, in the future, the trade union could receive a maximum of 150,000 euros in so-called restitution fines for illegal strikes. The amount is about five times the current amount.

“Financially, we would be pushed into a corner. And then when we were in a situation where we couldn't resist, we would go through the weakening of working life and social security,” says Mällinen.

One there is a local agreement between wage earners and employers on issues that have caused disagreements.

The government wants all companies to have the right to agree on working conditions and wages locally, regardless of whether the company belongs to an employers' union or what kind of employee representation the company has.

Sami Ryynänen says that he is annoyed by the fact that local agreements are talked about as if it were the solution to all problems. At Ryynänen's workplace, local agreements have been made for a long time, and he sees no need to change the laws.

“In my opinion, local agreements are now only aimed at weakening the position and control of the trade union movement.”

Ryynänen thinks that if the government's plans come true, the universally binding working conditions will fall apart and the position of the unions will weaken.

“If an unorganized company gets all the same benefits as an organized one, but not the same obligations, why would employers organize in the future?”

Helsinki the chairman of the overcrowded workers association Pasi Boehmin his ears crackle when he hears the government opposing labor struggles because the people elected them as their representatives in the elections.

Pasi Boehm, chairman of Helsinki's overcrowding workers.

For example, Riikka Purra, the chairman of Basic Finns and the Minister of Finance, has said this: “This is a political strike, where we want to oppose this government, the government's program and the implementation of the measures that we consider important and for which we have received a mandate in the elections.”

Boehm reminds that the voters did not elect the government, but the voters elected the MPs.

“If the parties had said before the election that they were going to make such decisions, I would think that they would not be making them. The Basic Finns, in particular, completely betrayed their voters.”

Employer side has also said that with strikes, workers cut off their own branches and cause unemployment.

For example, leading the Työelämä responsibility area of ​​the Confederation of Finnish Business (EK). Ilkka Oksala told HS at the beginning of February that “salaried employees are endangering the financial sustainability of their own companies and thereby their own jobs”.

The same message has been repeated many times since then by the employer.

According to Mällinen, the employer side has been appealing to the same issue for decades when they have wanted to oppose strikes.

“Employer propaganda. The companies that go bankrupt because of this strike are hardly viable anyway.”

Boehm says that in France and Germany, for example, there are significantly more strikes than in Finland, and it has not caused unemployment there.

According to Ryynänen, it is difficult to say whether the strikes cause unemployment, but it is certain that the actions planned by the government will push people into even tighter conditions.

“And their effects are permanent, whatever the economic situation. Even if we live in an upswing, the declines will strangle the everyday lives of employees in the future as well.”

Boehm also reminds that striking is the only way for employees to influence the government's decisions.

“If we want a dictatorial government that dictates everything, and the people are not allowed to oppose it in any way, then the rules can be changed,” he says.

“We have a country in that eastern neighbor where you can't criticize the government's actions. And likewise, North Korea is one of those countries where political strikes are not allowed. “

The employee side the representatives are generally surprised by the fact that the government gets involved in the problems of the social partners.

In Mällinen's opinion, in a democratic society, it is not possible to act in such a way that if the labor market parties cannot reach an agreement, the government comes and enacts laws that are on the employers' side.

“The government is only doing income transfer from the poor to the rich because of EK and all other employers' unions,” he says.

“This is how democracy is killed, it is the victim here.”

Timo Mällinen, chief steward of SSAB Europe Raahe.

Boehm also thinks the government's bias is “incomprehensible”.

“They haven't listened to the voice of the employees in any way.”

Ithow long the strikes are going to continue is a difficult question for the employees.

“We should rather ask how the government is prepared to continue that it does not sit down at the negotiating table and negotiate these issues,” says Mällinen.

According to Ryynänen, the strikes will continue as long as there is a need. And at least the employee side has shown strong support for the strikes.

“According to the survey conducted by SAK, almost 80 percent of the employees who responded supported industrial action.”

Boehm also says that there is a very strong opinion among the squatters that they are now striking for the right things.

Boehm reminds us that the strikers are not striking for fun, but because they want to provoke a conversation.

“The purpose is for the government to wake up and start genuinely negotiating, not dictating.”

All three completely agree on this: negotiation is at the heart of everything.

“I would hope that reason would prevail and things would be resolved by agreement. By agreeing, we get much more sustainable and functional solutions than by dictating,” says Ryynänen.