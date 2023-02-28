Labor struggles | An agreement is still being sought for the bus industry today – a strike threatens on Wednesday

Other labor disputes in the ACP contract sectors are also in mediation today.

Bus industry mediation of the labor dispute continues today, Tuesday morning. If the parties cannot reach an agreement, the bus staff strike will begin on Wednesday at 3:00 am.

The strike announced by the AKT trade union is scheduled to continue until Friday next week.

A strike in the bus industry could have significant effects, especially in local transport in cities. For example, HSL, the transportation service of the Helsinki region, says that the strike, if implemented, would have a large impact on bus traffic.

In mediation there are also other labor disputes in the ACP contract sectors today. Solutions are sought for the truck sector, maintenance workshops, the tanker and oil product sector and the terminal operations sector.

The strikes in these sectors will also start on Wednesday, unless an agreement is reached before then. The strikes have been announced to last seven days.

AKT has said that it is seeking negotiation solutions for its sectors, which will not reduce the real wage, but preserve purchasing power.

Postal and logistics industry union PAU has announced a support strike starting on Wednesday, which would target cargo handling at Posti’s cargo terminals across Finland. The purpose of the support strike is to support AKT’s labor struggle in the truck industry.

On the other hand, the mediation of the labor dispute in the congestion industry will continue on Wednesday. The stevedores have been on strike for almost two weeks.