Friday, January 26, 2024
Labor struggles | Among others, Valio and Saarioinen join the strike

January 26, 2024
Labor struggles | Among others, Valio and Saarioinen join the strike

About 4,500 employees participate in the strikes.

Finland The Food Workers' Union (SEL) announces strikes between January 31 and February 2.

About 4,500 employees participate in the strikes. The union by The strikes include units of Valio, Poutu and Saarioinen, among others.

The scope of the strike includes all work covered by SEL's collective agreement at the workplace declared on strike, with the exception of emergency work.

Political strikes demand a prime minister Petteri Orpon the government to negotiate with the trade unions about the government's work-life weakening.

