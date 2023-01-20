Labor struggles | AKT threatens to strike if “supportive” salary increases are not agreed next week

The ACP is known for its robust labor struggle power: with strikes aimed at the ports, it is practically possible to cripple Finland’s foreign trade.

Car- and the transport workers’ union AKT plans to threaten industrial action if an agreement on wage increases is not reached next week.

On Friday, the AKT board gave the union’s leadership the authority to decide on industrial action measures. The collective agreements of the ACP contract sectors mostly expire on the last day of the month, when the labor peace obligation also expires.

If AKT left the strike warnings right at the end of the month, the strikes would start around mid-February at the earliest. The union is known for its robust labor struggle power: with strikes aimed at ports, it is practically possible to cripple Finland’s foreign trade.

ACP demands, together with other trade unions of the umbrella organization SAK, wage increases of around five percent for this year comparable to the wage settlement in German industry.

the chairman of the ACP Ismo Kokon in my opinion, other employers’ unions seem to have outsourced their power to employers in the technology industry.

“It seems that the real counterparty for us is the employers of the technology industry, and in this round the solutions to the collective agreements will be organized in the national conciliator’s office,” says Kokko in the press release.

As you know, in the technology industry, the employer side has so far been ready to offer salary increases of a maximum of about three percent for this year. It is not enough for the employee side.

Read more: The Ay movement puts pressure on employers with an extraordinary threat

Industrial union and Technology industry employers’ labor dispute began to be mediated this week and the mediation will continue on Monday.

Teollisuusliitto, the union Pro and the YTN of senior officials are threatening three-day strikes in the technology industry and the chemical industry at the beginning of February.

The workers’ side is planning to march in front of the employers with a broad, staggered strike front if no agreements are reached by the end of the month.

In addition to AKT, strike warnings can be expected for February at least from the Service Industries trade union Pami. Pami’s strikes could hit, for example, grocery stores.