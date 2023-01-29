Monday, January 30, 2023
Labor struggles | AKT: Overtime ban in the stevedoring industry starts in ports on Wednesday

January 29, 2023
in World Europe
The parties have been negotiating a new collective agreement in the stevedoring industry since the beginning of December.

29.1. 18:37

Car- and the Transport Workers’ Union AKT will start the ban on overtime for the stevedoring sector in all ports on Wednesday at 6 o’clock.

AKT says it will start the overtime ban because the TES negotiations with the employers’ representative Satamaoperatoritit ry have not progressed as hoped.

The parties have been negotiating a new collective agreement in the stevedoring industry since the beginning of December. However, according to AKT, the negotiations have not progressed much.

The current collective agreement of the shipping industry expires on Tuesday.

