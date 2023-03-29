Labor struggles | According to Pami, SOL is putting pressure on people with an immigrant background to work during the strike – SOL: “We haven’t heard”

Juhapekka Joronen says that SOL is not aware that its employees, especially those with an immigrant background, were pressured to work during the strike.

Service industries union Pam published on Monday night bulletinin which it announced that it would put SOL Palvelut and SOL Kiinteistöpalvelut on application ban because, according to it, SOL has pressured its employees, especially those with an immigrant background, to work during the strike.

The announcement came as a surprise to SOL, because Pam was not in direct contact with SOL, says the chairman of the board of SOL Palveluiden Juhapekka Joronen. According to him, SOL received a notification about the matter on Monday evening.

“There was no discussion with us, which is a bit surprising,” says Joronen.

According to Joronen, SOL is not aware that its employees, especially those with an immigrant background, have been pressured to work during the strike. Joronen still does not completely deny Pam’s claims or call them baseless.

“I can’t say that it’s bottomless. We haven’t heard.”

Later on Tuesday, Pam’s representative messaged HS that it would have been aiming for SOL already on Friday.

The search ban began on Monday and will continue indefinitely. According to Pam, the ban on applications means, among other things, that Pam’s members should not apply for jobs at SOL. At the same application ban, others are also urged to avoid the company’s open positions, will be clarified in the announcement.

Joronen says that SOL wants to get more information and arguments about the claims that Pam has made about its operations. They will sort it out with SOLs.

Juhapekka Joronen is the chairman of the board of SOL Palveluiden and the company’s second entrepreneur. Joronen photographed in 2015.

Pam’s organization leader Risto Kalliorinne said in a press release published on Monday that Pam intends to find out all the irregularities practiced by the employers and take the necessary measures. If necessary, Pam will also take legal action, Kalliorinne said.

“The operation of SOL shows that the company’s employees are not equal to each other, and especially those in a weaker labor market position have to face improper treatment from the employer,” Kalliorinne said.

Among other things, Iltalehti has reported that Pam has received several contacts in which it is said that superiors pressured workers with an immigrant background to work during the strike. Contacts have come especially from SOL employees, Iltalehti reported last Friday.

Joronen denies that SOL’s operation is systematic. According to him, that is not true. According to him, SOL is aware of one contact that was about a “bad message”. The case was resolved, and according to Joronen, the person who was contacted was not English-speaking.

“I want to emphasize that it does not benefit us in any way for us to pressure people to work [lakon aikana]”, says Joronen. According to him, as a company in the service sector, SOL would not benefit from this, because the company’s biggest expense is the salaries of employees, which will not be paid during a possible strike.

He estimates that employees with a foreign background may be more sensitive to going to work because they need their salary. SOL does not prevent employees from going to work during a strike. According to Joronen, there are many of them.

After Pam’s announcement, SOL has sent a message to its employees, which tells about the effects of the strike in the cleaning industry. The message wants to convey that everyone has the opportunity to participate in the strike, says Joronen.

Real estate service industry labor dispute mediations continued on Tuesday. The national mediator said on Tuesday on Twitter, that it has given its third settlement proposal. PAM and Kiinteistötyontanjat ry will give their response to the proposal on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Salary is at the center of the ongoing labor dispute in the real estate service industry. If no agreement is reached, Pami’s strike will start on Thursday and last for three days. The cleaners and property managers have already gone on strike twice during the labor dispute. The previous strike ended last Friday.

Pam’s by last week, about a third of the 25,000 workers on strike were immigrants. It was one of Finland’s largest immigrant strikes.