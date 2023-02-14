Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Labor struggles | A settlement proposal in the labor dispute of senior employees of the technology industry

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 14, 2023
in World Europe
If the settlement proposal is accepted, the three-day strike that starts tomorrow will be cancelled.

Higher ones In the labor dispute between YTN, which represents white-collar workers, and the employers of the Technology Industry, a settlement proposal has been made, says the office of the national conciliator on Twitter. The parties will give their answers today at 21:00.

If the settlement proposal is accepted, the three-day strike that starts tomorrow will be cancelled. About 20,000 people in several companies in the technology industry would be affected by the strike.

The news is updated.


