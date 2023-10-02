Labor struggles | A political protest interrupts security checks in Helsinki-Vantaa on Thursday

The half-hour walkout will affect security checks on Thursday afternoon.

to Helsinki-Vantaa airport security checks will be interrupted by a walkout on Thursday. The march out will take place at 1:30 p.m.–2 p.m.

The demonstration organized by the trade union JHL is political and targeted Petteri Orpon (kok) against the government’s labor market measures, not the employer. The expression of opinion is therefore not related to the same controversies that have caused traffic jams earlier this autumn, for example, in the handling of luggage.

Airport the walkout is part of the AY movement’s political demonstrations, which are supposed to continue for several weeks.

On Thursday, SAK and its unions will focus on Uusimaa. In addition to the airport, there will also be a one-hour walkout at the Loviisa nuclear power plant and several large industrial workplaces.

JHL employees observe a ten-minute moment of silence and stop their work for that time at the workplaces of the cities of Espoo, Vantaa and Kauniainen, and Vantaa and Kerava welfare area.

In addition, a nationwide walkout from theaters will be organized on Thursday at 1 p.m.