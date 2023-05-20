Labor struggles | 24-hour service housing is threatened with a strike starting Tuesday

The employer side has emphasized the concern that the strike would target the most vulnerable customer groups.

Private social service operators are trying to ensure customer safety during the strike that will probably start next week. The task is made more difficult by the fact that the strike would also affect those who need round-the-clock care.

The unions representing personnel in the private social service sector are Tehy, Super and Erto have given strike warning for a five-day strike from Tuesday.

Attendo, Esperi Care and Mehiläinen Mainiokodit are operators that the strike would target, among others. CEO of Attendo Virpi Holmqvist and Mainiokotie’s business director Niklas Härus have prepared for the strike, for example, by relying on hired personnel and by utilizing the work input of their predecessors.

Both operators emphasize the importance of maintaining customer safety during the strike.

“We are doing everything we can to ensure that customer safety is maintained in the seven locations of Attendo that are affected by the strike,” says Holmqvist.

Stay describes the situation as very challenging, because it is about residents who need round-the-clock care and the constant presence of staff.

“We have made a contingency plan to keep operations and resident safety safe during the strike,” commented Härus.

Holmqvist says that Attendo has prepared for the strike in cooperation with the welfare regions, but cannot estimate yet how many employees will arrive at work on Tuesday when the strike starts.

“Employees do not have a legal obligation to inform about participating in a strike,” he reminds.

Esper HR Director of Care Pia Pallasto says that the residents will not have to be moved from the units during the strike. In addition, possible resource shortages have already been patched and will be patched during the strike week if necessary.

“At the moment, the situation seems stable. Still, it is possible that the homes affected by the strike may have to temporarily operate with a smaller number of personnel than normal.”

In addition to the strike announced to start on Tuesday, the unions have issued warnings of further strikes if no agreement is reached.

Employer side i.e. Hyvinvointiala Hali has emphasized the concern that the strike would target the most vulnerable customer groups.

Labor market director Tuomas Mänttäri said on Wednesday in a press release that he is particularly concerned that “in accordance with normal labor market practices, even work that is necessary for the life and health of the customer has not been demarcated from the scope of strikes”.

“The problem is that the largest trade unions in the industry, Super and Tehy, which have the majority of trained nurses who handle medical treatment, among other things, have not made that reservation,” says Mänttäri.

For example, the Association of Public and Welfare Sectors JHL is said have excluded from the work stoppage the tasks resulting from the customer’s health, which require the employee’s continuous and immediate presence, the performance of which is necessary to prevent the customer’s life from being endangered.

Nurses’ union Chairman of Super Silja Paavola emphasizes that during industrial action the responsibility for customer and patient safety rests with the employer and ultimately the welfare areas. He adds that the strike warning has been given within the framework of the law two weeks before it starts.

“The fact is that the welfare area is always responsible for keeping things running. If there is no other way, they have to move the weaker ones to the wards,” says Paavola.

“For example, the provider of conservation work is a welfare area. A private operator does not have the same responsibility.”

I will negotiation manager May Day Okkeri says that Mänttäri’s statement is incorrect regarding Tehy, Super and Erto and that its aim is to influence the industrial action.

“Last Monday, we said at the mediator’s meeting that we have by no means refused to discuss the limitations of the industrial action, if there is a need for them.”

Okkeri says that there have been no contacts related to limitations.

Social and Health Licensing and Control Agency Valvira stated on Friday, that customer safety in private social services must also be ensured during a strike.

“The welfare areas that are responsible for the organization must, together with the service providers, secure urgent and necessary social services,” the announcement says.

So From the point of view of both Hali and Superi and Tehy, it seems quite likely that the strike will start on Tuesday.

“The situation seems so difficult that we have made an exceptionally large salary increase offer, which is 11.2 percent over two and a half years, but the trade unions have said that it is not enough,” Halin Mänttäri says.

“Trade associations have to understand the economic realities of the industry,” he continues.

Tehyn Okkeri reminds that salaries in the private social service sector are hundreds of euros behind compared to the public sector.

“In 2018, we were in a similar situation with the national conciliator, and then it was agreed that the employers would continue to commit to closing the unjustified wage gap. The minimum requirement is that a commitment is made to correct the pay gap,” says Okkeri.

Super’s Paavola regrets that there has been no invitation to the negotiation table from the employer side or the national conciliator this week.

“There would have been many days to negotiate here.”

Friday was the national conciliator’s last chance to ask the Ministry of Labor and the Economy to postpone the strike if necessary.