Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Labor shortage | Vantaa is increasing the salaries of kindergarten employees

May 30, 2023
The city of Vantaa is raising the wages of daycare workers.

Vantaan city raises the wages of kindergarten workers.

Salaries will rise The salaries of early childhood education teachers, special early childhood education teachers, early childhood education social workers, kindergarten managers and nannies will increase.

The salary of early childhood education teachers will increase by around 300 euros per month, as will that of special early childhood education teachers. Babysitters’ salaries will increase by around 150 euros per month.

The salaries of school attendance assistants, youth workers and qualified teachers of special classes in basic education will also be increased. In addition, the salaries of teachers working in basic education in schools with a particularly large number of Finnish as a second language, i.e. S2 students, will be increased.

