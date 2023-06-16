Labor shortage | The wild figure about the shortage of nurses was repeated in the election debates – New calculations reveal the figure to be exaggerated

The survey-based reading of 16,600 nurses was repeated in several election debates during the spring.

15.6. 19:57

Social security industry the employee shortage has been reassessed in the background material provided by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health for the government negotiations. According to the calculations, there would be a shortage of 5,336 employees, for example nurses. This is only about a third of the nursing shortage reported during the spring.

The reference to a shortage of 16,600 nurses used in several different contexts in the spring comes from a report by the public sector pension insurer Keva. In it, manpower needs were assessed on the basis of retirement figures, open jobs and labor force statistics. Helsingin Sanomat also reported on the subject in March.

The problem with the calculation method is that, for example, fixed-term employment may be included many times, and the transfer of employees from one job to another may not be taken into account.

“For example, there may be a situation where a job is open every three months, which means there will be four fixed-term positions a year, even though it’s the same job,” states the chief economist of the Municipal and Welfare Area Employers (KT) Juho Ruskoaho.

KT has been involved in preparing corrected calculations, which take into account even better the diversity of employment relationships and the actual workforce situation on a normal day. The information produced in this way is also easier to compare on a monthly and yearly basis than figures collected cumulatively over the course of the whole year.

The new calculations were submitted to government negotiators on May 19.

Spring leading expert Ismo Kainulainen points out that efforts are being made to map the workforce and education situation in the health and social care sector using many different calculation methods, and their survey has been done for the first time in 2021. Although the methods of assessment vary, it is undeniable that more labor is needed.

“It’s great that these issues are being talked about now. It can be discussed, which is the right number, but the nursing shortage is real and glaring.”