Labor shortage | The situation at the new children’s hospital became difficult: The child can no longer be left alone for treatment

The situation at the new children’s hospital has become so difficult that a child cannot be left in the hospital without relatives.

“We we are really tired. The day off after the work shift is no longer enough to recover for the next shift.”

This is what an experienced nurse from the Uusita Children’s Hospital who responded to HS’s survey says in an interview.

He says that the thin nursing staff causes near-miss situations. He should be worried about patient safety now, more than during the industrial action.

His name and contact information are known to the delivery.

New the children’s hospital’s problems have been on the air a lot in the fall. The most talked about is the serious shortage of staff in children’s intensive care units, which is why the operating queues for, for example, heart operations have become unreasonably long.

Hus himself informed the supervisory authorities about the matter at the end of autumn. At the end of December, the working group that was looking for a solution presented measures to solve the crisis. For example, they would seek to buy heart surgeries from other Nordic countries and transfer high-risk births to other university hospitals, which would also need places for intensive care for children.

The nurse talks about the children’s hospital more broadly, not just the intensive care units. He estimates that the situation both in the wards and in the children’s emergency room has tightened to the extreme since the end of the year.

“Many people feel like they just can’t take it anymore. Many have left or are currently considering quitting,” says the nurse.

Of course, jobs are changed for other reasons as well. The nurse says that many people now go into the private sector or into a completely different field precisely because they are so exhausted.

According to the nurse, the occupation has been tight for a long time, but the situation has worsened since the end of the year. It is not possible to keep all patient places open. Therefore, those patients who are treated are tried to be treated as efficiently as possible. That is, so that there is an absolute minimum number of professionals per patient.

Most of those working are at the beginning of their careers. It increases the responsibility and load of the most experienced. There are far fewer people able to place inside the hospital than before.

Nurse says that the families receive the same grateful feedback as before. At the children’s hospital, everything possible is still being done for small patients.

“But they will notice that we respond to invitations after a really long time. Secondly, the situation is now such that the child cannot be left alone in the hospital.”

The new children’s hospital was built with the idea that a parent or other relative of a small child can be with the child. Many want and are able to be, but families also have situations where they sometimes have to leave a child in the hospital without a parent.

“Now we have had cases where such a family has been called in the middle of the night that someone should come. That the child here is crying, but we don’t have time to comfort him.”

Nurse says that the departure is accelerated by anger over Husi’s decisions regarding, for example, salary and the payment of the corona supplement.

A smaller issue that angered many was that Hus cut staff benefits in connection with this year’s budget decision.

“The most important way to solve this would be to intervene in occupational well-being. It has been known for years how large numbers of nurses retire. In addition to that, we can no longer tolerate people leaving due to fatigue.”

Huss branch manager for diseases of children and adolescents Jari Petäjä commented on the situation at the children’s hospital when Hus reported the problems to, for example, the regional administrative agency.

At the time, he estimated that the departure of nurses is largely explained by the fact that there are plenty of attractive jobs available for skilled workers. According to him, the New Children’s Hospital and especially intensive care must be made into an attractive workplace.

“It’s a tricky puzzle because the work is heavy and requires a lot of commitment and special skills. People rightfully ask themselves what is the reward I will get for this work,” Petäjä said.