Labor shortage | The family business has tried “practically everything” to find employees – the solution may be found in immigration

Ari Hämäläinen, CEO of Savonlinna’s Norelco, believes that the company’s turnover would have increased by at least 20-30 percent over the past seven years without the labor shortage.

“Guess, As an entrepreneur, does it bother you to constantly be told that the order cannot fit?” says the CEO of electrical engineering company Norelco Ari Hämäläinen.

Norelco is a 60-year-old family business that manufactures power stations, transformers and substations at its factories in Savonlinna and Kuopio. It has delivered its products to, for example, Tampere’s Nokia Arena and Helsinki’s Länsimetro.

The company employs approximately 230 people, and its turnover in 2021 was just under 26 million euros. A few million have been left in profit every year.

Still There is frustration in Hämäläinen’s speech. There would be more demand, but it takes much longer to find skilled employees than before.

“Very often we end up with the fact that there is not a single person who has done even close to that kind of work before. Then you have to think about whether you could find someone willing to work, from whom you would start training yourself for the job.”

Hämäläinen estimates that without the labor shortage, Norelco’s turnover would have increased by at least 20–30 percent over the previous seven years. Now, the turnover has largely remained the same in recent years. 40–50 more jobs would have been created, the managing director estimates.

Those who can there have been problems in getting employees for other tasks as well, but the biggest shortage at Norelco is electricians. And the problem that Hämäläinen considers to be the biggest cause of the company’s labor shortage is concentrated precisely in the case of electricians.

“Electricians are trained in a vocational school in the municipality, and cooperation with them has been extremely good for a long time. But we can’t do anything about the fact that young people want to move after studying or otherwise just change their locality to somewhere where there are many more other young people.”

Electricians trained at the vocational school rotate through internships at the company every 30 years, and many got their first job there. However, according to Hämäläinen, few stay in Savonlinna, and the phenomenon can also be seen in Kuopio today.

“When you can’t get electricians permanently, then you have to train the people who enjoy themselves in the community to become professionals. And when there aren’t an infinite number of them either, the accumulation of employees just can’t be accumulated enough to increase the number of people,” Hämäläinen laments.

Problem is not new. Hämäläinen lamented the flight of educated labor from Savonlinna In the case of HS already in 2017. At that time, Norelco was described internationally as a company operating in the field of electricity distribution.

Now export investments are frozen. Hämäläinen says that he believes that there would have been big new openings from the international market. However, there has been no investment in exports, as domestic sales have also had to be limited.

He describes Norelco as a highly respected company in its field, which has been trusted even in the biggest projects.

“We can’t take on more work when we don’t have the capacity. We cannot guarantee that we will be able to deliver more projects on time.”

“ “Labour-based immigration is probably where we need to start looking for a solution.”

Hämäläinen says that he has tried practically everything in recruiting that has only been read or invented in the company.

“Job descriptions have been changed, work processes have been simplified, guidance and training have been increased, and vocational school students have been encouraged to come to work. Can’t figure out what else to do.”

However, Hämäläinen has still figured out one thing.

“Labour-based immigration is probably where we have to start looking for a solution, when everything else has already been tried.”

The company has already hired several refugees, but according to Hämäläinen, they haven’t really helped with the shortage of electricians, for example.

Work related the need for immigration and its practical problems have been talked about a lot in public. Thoughts about the large mass of workers coming from abroad may be partly unrealisticbut Hämäläinen is sure that it would be possible to find employees for Norelco’s needs.

He believes that the most likely channels for finding workers are outside Europe.

So there would still be the work permit process in Finland, which has been heavily criticized by the business community in recent years. Hämäläinen also thinks the process is unnecessarily long.

“When we start recruiting from abroad, we practically have to calculate four months’ time. A little more than half of that goes to getting a visa and a work permit.”

According to Hämäläinen, the practical problem is anticipating employee needs more than four months ahead in an industry where order backlogs are not particularly long.

“There are sectors where they are even shorter, such as the subcontracting industry. I’m sure not everyone there has a full workload for even two months. They would have to hire workers from abroad at full risk when they still don’t have orders for four months.”

How long should the employee’s work permit process take from an entrepreneur’s point of view?

“Two weeks would be fine.”