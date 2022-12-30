Labor shortage | The drivers of Helsinki’s trams talk about the poisoned working atmosphere

The reliability of public transport is suffering from the driver shortage, which has grown to an exceptional level. The drivers are now telling us what kind of problems there are at work.

Appreciation shortage, exhausting work shifts, tight schedules, constant rush, inflexibility of the employer, bad management culture and a poisoned work atmosphere.

The experiences of tram and subway drivers about the disadvantages of their work are harsh reading. The problems arise from the responses to HS’s driver survey, which received almost 200 responses by Christmas.

HS has seen the evidence of the employment relationships of the interviewees, but has not been able to verify that all of the respondents have driving experience.

The answers to the survey still repeat the same problems, and they are also largely familiar to the CEO of the Kaupunkiliikenne company For Juha Hakavuori.

Urban transport, or the former HKL, is responsible for the operation of trams and metro trains in the capital region.

“There is no reason to deny these things, and I have recognized these things myself,” says Hakavuori.

“Yes, we have things to develop. The message is so clear. We have to improve the quality and comfort of the staff.”

The dashboard of the tram cab is covered in thick dust. The dismissed driver says that he made several reports about the dirty cab, but according to him, it did not lead to anything.

Public transport is now suffering from an exceptional shortage of drivers, which is why the tram service has been running for a long time with reduced shift intervals, and metro shifts have been missed and are repeatedly missed.

In this article, only respondents whose identity is known to the editor have been quoted. The interviewees do not give their names because they are afraid that talking about their former employer may make it difficult for them to find employment in the future.

Many old drivers have decided to leave. Years of waiting for something better has turned into apathy and the understanding that the situation will not change. The mood among drivers is currently at a record low.

A former driver who drove a tram for more than ten years tells HS over the phone that he quit because he was fed up with the work’s problems and deteriorating conditions.

According to the driver, long working days of up to ten hours in challenging conditions with breaks of less than a quarter of an hour and an unpaid lunch hour were too much of a burden.

“When the work is scheduled, you miss not having to blink the clock during the break.”

The drivers say in their answers that there is not always time or even the opportunity to go to the toilet during working hours.

The system is tuned so tight that the driver may have to sit for 3.5 hours without going to the bathroom at the end stop. Inhumane.

The former driver interviewed by HS says that he filed an occupational health and safety report about the lack of a toilet.

“I called traffic control that I really have an emergency. They then started looking for a public toilet for me to see if there was one in Länsi-Pasila. It doesn’t work. It is the employer’s responsibility to arrange a toilet. We only need a bajamaja for the decision maker.”

A former tram driver says that the cabs were often dirty. According to him, mold was found in some of the driver’s seats.

Multi of the drivers mentions in their answer that the salary does not correspond to the demanding work. There may be more than a hundred passengers on board at one time and a vehicle weighing tens of tons underneath.

In traffic, accidents, being run over and assaults happen, which drivers have to prove. Sometimes they get involved in them themselves.

“We see a little too much. When you leave work, you feel as if you’ve given your all,” says the fired driver.

The driver’s basic salary is more than 2,300 euros, plus extras. Due to the driver shortage, there is now plenty of overtime work available, and you can use it to significantly increase your salary.

“But that means you can forget about social life. You are working all the time”, says another driver who has been dismissed by phone.

The screens in the cockpit were often covered by a layer of dust, which made work difficult, says the former driver.

“ “I had six cents taken from my salary when I was about 30 seconds late from starting work.”

Reprimands the drivers also get the dirtiness of the cabs and work ergonomics in the new Artic wagons.

According to the drivers, for example, the position of the handlebars has not been improved despite years of notices, which has led to broken shoulders and caused frequent jams in the neck-shoulder area and sick leave.

One of the drivers says that he got asthma during his working years. It is impossible to prove the connection between the illness and the work, but the driver states that mold was found on the seats in the cab, and the dashboards were often covered in thick dust.

Another tram driver interviewed by HS decided to quit because he feels that drivers are not appreciated and do not get praise for anything.

According to him, the employer monitors employees with the precision of a stopwatch.

“I had six cents taken from my salary when I was about 30 seconds late from starting work. It’s a small amount of money but an unreasonable punishment when nothing was left undone. I must have gone to the bosses’ recreation day.”

The driver feels that the timetables have been planned by someone who has not driven in the city center by car, let alone by tram. According to him, the schedules have been adjusted to be so tight.

The tools are also often inadequate, says the former driver.

“For example, when brushing gears, you would hope that even the brush was decent. Expected too much. In most wagons, it is already cut off from the handle, so you really have to squat in the snow up to your knees.”

The management is criticized by several respondents. According to the drivers, the management does not listen to the employees enough and does not intervene in the problems. Other employees are preferred.

There is also humiliation: one driver says that the employee may have been called to the office, where several bosses were present and the fault report made by the driver was projected on the wall.

“The reason may have been your choice of words.”

According to one respondent, the management ladder and supervisors are the biggest problem in terms of enjoying work.

The personnel stretch by all means, and as a thank you you get a banana in the break. Bad management manifests itself, for example, in the fact that the driver does not get to organize his days off or vacations. The only option left for the driver is to take sick leave instead of his missing time off.

Situation is so bad that the general secretary of the Consumers’ Association Juha Beurling-Pomoell criticizes Helsinki Region Transport, which organizes public transport, before Christmas for not living up to its own values ​​and promises anymore.

The trams were supposed to return to normal schedules in December, but it didn’t work out.

Hakavuori says that this was due to a miscalculation in the training of new drivers: the resourcing of personnel did not take into account the fact that personnel were transferred to driver training and traffic control duties in December.

“We should have been able to take into account their impact on resourcing. We were too ambitious in the timetable for returning to normal traffic.”

There are many reasons behind the driver shortage. During the corona pandemic, traffic volumes in public transport decreased significantly, shift intervals were reduced and there was not enough work for all drivers. It also meant that no new driver courses were organized.

According to Hakavuori, the driver shortage still came somewhat as a surprise.

“When the pandemic subsided at the beginning of the year and traffic volumes increased, staff left the company for other sectors. We got left behind. If you look back, traditionally subways and trams have not had as bad a shortage of drivers as in other public transport.”

City traffic According to Hakavuori, 72 drivers have resigned from the service in 2022, while usually around 40 drivers resign in one year.

There are now 560 drivers on the payroll of Urban Transport, and the intention is to switch to normal shift intervals in March-April, when the driver situation allows it, says Hakavuori.

According to him, there are currently 14 people in subway driver training and 20 people in tram driver training. New courses are scheduled to be organized in the spring as well.

Paraikaa Urban Transport is recruiting express tram drivers.