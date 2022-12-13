Labor shortage | The Colombian talent received a complete shock from Migri: “Kafka-like feeling”

When the Immigration Office put an end to dreams of university studies, the Colombian talent went to the western neighbor.

When Santiago Londoño Castillo finished high school in his home country of Colombia, he decided to go as an exchange student to Finland. The purpose was to study in Finland, learn the language and possibly get a post-graduate study place at the university.

Londoño Castillo arrived in Kirkkonummi at the age of 16. She lived Ia Adlercreutzin in the family, went to high school and learned Swedish.

In Colombia, Londoño Castillo was offered a place at the university to study astrophysics, but he wanted to study theoretical physics. It would be available in Finland. The boy’s researcher parents visited Finland and were already ready to find him a rental apartment.

However, things did not go as expected.

HS told a Mongolian nurse on Saturday Anu Boldbaatar the story. As with Boldbaatar, also with Londoño Castillo, the actions of the Finnish Immigration Service (Migri) finally made him leave Finland.

Londoño Castillo applied to study at the University of Helsinki. In Colombia, he had received a scholarship due to his mathematical talent, and the desire to learn more was strong.

However, the university did not offer a bachelor’s program in English, and the Colombian high school diploma as such was not valid.

However, Londoño Castillo was helped by the university. He was encouraged to study for a year through the open university. After that, it would be possible to apply to become a degree student through the so-called open pathway.

The Adlercreutz family wrote a long letter to Migri, telling about the boy’s talents and language skills. There were letters of recommendation from Finnish high school teachers and principals.

However, it was not enough.

Migr announced that a residence permit is not granted for open university studies. Londoño Castillo and Adlercreutz contacted Migri four times, but the answer was always negative.

“Migri’s message was that the government has recently ruled that there will be no discretion,” says Ia Adlercreutz.

He says that he understands that you have to be critical and precise, but calls for common sense.

“For the first time in my life, I got a Kafka-like feeling that have you really read all these recommendation letters and messages,” says Adlercreutz.

Santiago Londoño Castillo during his exchange student year on a trip to Stockholm. PHOTO: IA ADLERCREUTZ'S HOME ALBUM

Any did not change Migri’s absolute position. At that point, Londoño Castillo already started looking elsewhere, says Adlercreutz.

“Intelligent people will find another option. It is very unfortunate that he had time to get excited about Finland, and then the authorities acted like this.”

Adlercreutz hopes that official processes would be refined now, before immigration increases even more. Londoño Castillo got to study in Sweden, at Lund University, where he found a job in a few months.

“In Finland, too, the system needs to be changed so that those arriving in the country can quickly integrate into society through studies and working life,” states Adlercreutz.

Now Londoño Castillo is doing well. HS reached him by phone from Germany.

After studying himself in Sweden, majoring in theoretical physics, Londoño Castillo was able to continue his studies in Munich.

In Germany, the residence permit was granted immediately for the entire period of study, while in Sweden the application had to be renewed every year.

He also started to complete a second degree in environmental sciences. Londoño Castillo’s wish is to one day combine these two fields of education in his work.

In addition to his studies, he says that he works as a part-time research assistant.

The research group to which Londoño Castillo is a member developed new quantum algorithms last year, which, for example, the technology company IBM utilizes. This year, research is being done in the pharmaceutical industry.

In addition to Spanish and English, Londoño Castillo, who speaks fluent Swedish, would have liked to study and create a career in Finland. However, it was not possible for him.

Migraine there has been a lively discussion about the role since HS reported on the case of the Mongolian nurse on Saturday. The Finnish Immigration Service bases its decisions on the law. However, the agency has been criticized for making it difficult with its own interpretations for willing experts to stay in Finland in the midst of a severe labor shortage.

Migri does not comment on individual cases. The agency’s new director-general Ilkka Haahtela said to HS on Monday that Migri’s operating methods will now be reviewed and practices will also be reformed.