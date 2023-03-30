Labor shortage | Syed Wahab Raza moved to Tampere and studied engineering – Now he drives a taxi

Multi a highly educated person does a job that does not correspond to his level of education in the capital region. These overeducated cleaners and shop cashiers often have one thing in common: their country of birth is not Finland.

At the same time, there is a skills shortage is held in many areas already a threat to Finland’s economic growth and even to investments coming here.

One solution has been to increase work-related immigration.

However, based on statistics, immigrants already living in Finland are not employed according to their educational background. Often they get a job that doesn’t match their real qualifications.

According to research, about 20 percent of university graduates with a foreign background work in employee occupations, i.e. in non-specialist positions, while only a few percent of Finns do so.

Read more: Uusilmaa is running out of employees – A quick turn for the worse

Sahara Arvekari was 27 years old when he arrived in Finland from Iraq in 2015. Until then, Arvekari had created a career in his home country.

He had studied a four-year university degree in computer science and worked in international companies. It was clear to the ambitious Arvekar that he would try to continue in the same way in Finland.

In Finland, Arvekari quickly found work through organizations that support refugees. He was able to do office work with fixed-term contracts.

While it was a stroke of luck for the immigrant to get to work at all, the situation was frustrating. There was nothing long-term available, let alone one that matched my own skills.

Sahar Arvekari arrived in Finland in 2015. PHOTO: Arvekari’s home album

“On the other hand, when I’ve talked to those who fled from Iraq to other parts of Europe, it’s the same everywhere. In Germany and Canada, it might be easier to find work in your field,” says Arvekari.

Arvekari acquired merconom papers to improve his chances. He completed his studies in Finnish.

The beginning of the year during this time, Arvekari has had time to send almost a hundred job applications. They have spawned one interview invitation. A large part of the companies have not even bothered to send information by e-mail that Arvekari has not been selected for continuation.

Fortunately, Arvekar has a job. He works as a part-time salesperson in an international department store chain. Arvekari got a job through Pakolaisavu. At first there were 12 classes per week. Now the number of hours has been increased. Arvekar’s goal is a full-time job.

He says that he received a lot of good feedback from his boss. And from the customers, they are the best thing about Arvekar’s working days.

However, almost eight years in Finland has made Arvekari no longer dream about the work in his own field in the same way as when he came.

“There are no more such dreams.”

The skills are rusty, and the degree and work experience obtained in Iraq already look outdated on the resume.

Refugee aid expert Ulla Tarkka has been working on integration issues for a long time. For the past few years, he has taken Sauma work life coaching, through which Arvekari also found his current job.

“It feels really sad and downright unbelievable that while the need for labor is being talked about, many people with an immigrant background are not suitable for the labor market, even if they have the skills and motivation,” says Tarkka.

Finland wouldn’t stay on its feet without cleaners, shop cashiers and other people who perform work. At the same time, however, Finland loses opportunities if educated people of working age do not get to utilize their skills.

In his work, Tarkka helps refugees find employment specifically for the tasks they perform. Some have no education, some have a university degree, like Arvekar.

Often, employment gets in the way of language skills. Tarkka understands that many jobs require excellent language skills. From the employer’s point of view, it is a risk to hire a person who does not speak Finnish fluently.

At the same time, however, Finland also has a slowly growing group of professionals who have moved from elsewhere, whose salary can be significantly higher than the Finnish average, and Finnish language skills are not required.

HS previously reported on the number of highly educated workers with a median income of more than 100,000 euros per year who were attracted to the capital region from India less than five years ago.

Read more: Espoo is home to a minority whose median income is over 100,000 euros

Read more: The retained cleaner is turned away from Finland, even if Hus would have needed his services

Many Those who participated in the refugee aid training supplement their education with a professional degree, as Arvekarik has done.

“Even in Finland, graduates face discrimination in the labor market,” says Tarkka.

Then a person may want to go abroad, even if he has had time to settle in Finland. At the same time, they are trying to attract talented people to work here, adds Tarkka.

According to Tarka, even a Finnish university degree is not necessarily enough if there are no networks.

“Many immigrants believe that here only competence is decisive. In reality, the opportunity often only comes when I know a Finn who can act as a recommender,” says Tarkka.

Its has also been noticed by the one from Pakistan Syed Wahab Raza, who arrived in Finland as a student in his twenties.

Raza moved to Tampere after his brother: the brother has started a family in Finland and works as a nurse. Veli missed his family, Raza dreamed of better opportunities.

Raza had studied in a Pakistani university and then in Italy. In Finland, he completed a higher university degree in English at a university of applied sciences. Raza is an engineer.

Raza started looking for a job immediately after arriving in Finland. He sent out job applications everywhere. There were almost no answers. The cleaning company was informed that there is nothing available for those without language skills. Finally, with the help of his brother, Raza got a job as a newspaper deliveryman.

Syed Wahab Raza’s job these days is more and more what he hopes it is: leading a team. For that, I had to start my own company.

Its since then, Raza has worked anywhere, including as a cleaner at Ruokakaupa.

A few years ago, Raza founded a grill outside the capital region with his brother. When the restaurant was opened, it turned out that they had rented the restaurant space in a building that has been ordered to be demolished.

“We lost 17,000 euros, and we didn’t get any compensation,” says Raza.

The closest Raza got to work in his own field was when he was working as a laboratory technician. The job was temporary. On the same day that the work ended, Raza’s pregnant wife arrived in Finland.

Whatever work I do, I dedicate myself to it and approach it with ambition, says Raza.

When Raza’s last fixed-term employment ended, he decided to employ himself. He emphasizes that he has never raised subsidies, except for the corona-era subsidies intended for small entrepreneurs.

Now Raza has a taxi company with four cars. He also drives a taxi himself.

Raza no longer has hope for work in his own field. Instead, he dreams of being able to employ his spouse one day.

Razan think the system should be reformed in many ways. Companies should be encouraged to hire unemployed people for work trials and the recruitment threshold should be lowered. According to Raza, it would benefit everyone, not just immigrants.

“In this way, companies could find good employees to offer permanent jobs,” explains Raza.

According to Raza, work should always be profitable, more profitable than being at home. It means living wages.

Raza speaks fluent Finnish and is currently a Finnish citizen. That’s why he feels that appealing to language skills is sometimes just an excuse.

“I believe that narrow-mindedness hinders the growth of companies as well. Companies could be supported more in how foreigners are integrated into the working community,” says Raza.

Finally, however, he wants to praise Finland. Finland is a good country with many encouraging and honest people. Saying that is important to Raza.

Read more: What caused the mass disappearance of workers in Uusimaa? Researchers find six reasons

Read more: “I looked on Google” – a nurse from the Philippines tells how Finland feels