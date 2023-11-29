Labor shortage | New statistics paint a bleak picture: A third of social security workers will retire within 10 years

“It is a real risk that probably hasn’t been fully understood yet.”

This is what the HR director of the Satakunta welfare area says Kaisa Harjunpää. Among other things, his job is to make sure that there are enough workers in the welfare area that organizes social and health services.

The risk that Harjunpää refers to is the retirement of employees. There are far too few nurses in Finland at the moment, but the situation will probably only get worse in the future.

As is well known, Finland’s population is aging rapidly. It means that a lot of social security workers also retire.

This can be seen in a stark way in the forecast published on Thursday by public sector pension insurer Keva. According to it, an average of 32 percent, or one in three workers in Finland’s welfare regions, will retire by 2033.

In Satakunta, the percentage is slightly lower than average: 34 percent will retire within the next 10 years.

In Satakunta, efforts have been made to make recruitment more efficient, for example by cooperating with educational institutions in the field, says Kaisa Harjunpää.

Spring has examined in its forecast which occupational groups have the most retirements in relation to all employees. Viewed in this way, general secretaries (50 percent), equipment custodians (48 percent), management secretaries and department secretaries (47 percent), hospital and facility assistants (44 percent) and senior doctors (43 percent) are at the top.

In terms of numbers, however, the largest number of retirees are community nurses and nurses. According to Harjunpää, the biggest concern is precisely the number of caregivers.

“There are indeed applicants for the position of Secretary General.”

The situation is different especially for family nurses. As the population ages, caregivers are needed to care for the elderly. At the same time, there are fewer people of working age and the attractiveness of the social security sector has weakened.

During the past autumn, all welfare regions have made savings plans, which in many regions include, for example, the closing of offices. By law, regions must balance their finances, but in addition to money, the main reason for making cuts is the labor shortage.

Big surgeries have also been decided in Satakunta. Today, there are 27 health centers in Satakunta, but according to the plans, in 2030 there will be only six of them.

Pruning the service network is one way of trying to respond to the labor shortage, says Harjunpää.

Of course, the welfare area also tries to attract more employees all the time. Harjunpää says that, for example, about 60 Gambian employees have been recruited to Satakunta, who complete their apprenticeships first as a nursing assistant and then as a nursing assistant.

With everyone retirements in the regions do not cause as big a problem. Human resources director of Hus Outi Sonkerin according to Hus, the largest age group of employees is 25–39 years old. Hus organizes special medical care in Uusimaa’s welfare areas.

So there is no real pension bomb in Hus.

“But when you look at the whole country, the situation is challenging. More people retire than enter the industry. There is no pool from which a new employee can be immediately recruited to replace a retiree,” says Sonkeri.

According to Sonker, the situation requires, first of all, that employers pay attention to front-line work and coping at work in order to keep existing employees in the field. According to Sonker, at Hus, for example, employees’ opinions about the management of supervisors and the work unit are ascertained, and the feedback is taken into account when training for supervisors is planned.

Secondly, the division of work tasks should be examined, says Sonkeri.

“For example, could some of the duties of a nurse be transferred to an employee with another title? Or could some tasks be transferred to the support services so that the nursing staff can focus on nursing work?”

Western Uusimaa personnel manager Kimmo Sarekoski in his opinion, the labor situation in the health and social services sector also requires “norm breaking talks”.

Sarekoski says that he hopes that in decision-making there would be a little more trust in the employers’ own assessment. In other words, he believes that various mandatory personnel measurements and qualification requirements should be re-examined.

A recent example concerns social work. Valvira recently tightened its interpretation of who can act as a substitute for a social worker. Several social security managers took a stand on the matter and hoped that such extortion would not be done.

“I understand that work is responsible. But I still think that such mandatory regulations should not be made that do not fit well with the workforce situation,” says Sarekoski.

Sarekoski considers the number of retirements to be a critical issue for social security services. According to him, for the time being, a bigger problem than retirements is that people leave for other reasons. This year, according to Sarekoski, approximately 15 percent of the workers in the welfare area have left their jobs in Western Uusimaa.

“In a way, it’s positive that people can apply for jobs elsewhere. But when turnover is so high, it poses challenges for orientation, which in turn takes resources and brings additional pressure to the organization. In terms of work pressure, the number of people who leave should be between five and eight percent.”

Only some of people’s retirements are due to aging. According to Keva’s forecast, in 2033, 5 percent of the workers in the welfare areas will have gone on a disability pension and another 5 percent on a partial disability pension.

The most significant reasons for incapacity for work are musculoskeletal disorders and mental health problems.

Satakunta’s HR director Kaisa Harjunpää considers the numbers high. However, they can be influenced, he says.

Harjunpää says that so far only 20 people have received disability pensions in Satakunta during 2023. The welfare area has a total of approximately 10,000 employees.

According to Harjunpää, “early care” is essential in preventing disability.

“The fact that supervisors, as early as possible, have discussions with employees about the working conditions, so that they are such that the work goes as well as possible. If it happens that the employee is unable to continue his job, other tasks can be found for him in a large organization.”