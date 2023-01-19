Labor shortage | Mari Haavisto took her children to kindergarten in Helsinki and was shocked

Mari Haavisto from Helsinki got her child used to kindergarten life. The change of nurses and the scarcity shocked me.

Cigarette butts in the child’s mouth, snuff bags in the kindergarten yard, drug needles and a bottle of liquor on the other side of the kindergarten yard fence.

The workforce shortage in early childhood education showed itself in a harsh way when the Helsinki resident Mari Haaviston a child of just over a year started kindergarten in the inner city area of ​​Helsinki last fall.

Haavisto wants to share his experience, because the problems in the industry are already endangering children’s safety.

He was able to follow the day-to-day life of the kindergarten, because he spent the first week there with his child. This is normal practice to make it easier for the child to get used to the new environment.

Fair enough in a group of ten children, there was one permanent caregiver and a few substitutes who changed on different days.

According to Haavisto, the daily life of the daycare center was poorly organized.

“When we went there, it felt like no one knew where to be. The children were not greeted. It was really chaotic. It would have been enough if one person had been at the door with a list of names and said who’s group was,” he says.

“The children were going to kindergarten for the first time, and it was exciting for everyone, but no one welcomed them. That we would even say hello and welcome.”

Haavisto says that the children’s parents practically did the caregivers’ work during the first week, although that is not the purpose of the familiarization week.

“I was there to support my child so that he learns to be cared for by other adults. But we parents fed and put the children to sleep, changed the diapers and dressed and undressed,” says Haavisto.

“The nurse asked if we could also come next week when we don’t have pairs of hands.”

Director of Early Childhood Education of the City of Helsinki Miia Kempin during the introduction period, the children are the parent’s responsibility, and the family does not yet have a customer relationship with the daycare at that time. During the familiarization period, it has been thought that it is safest for the child to get used to the everyday life of the daycare center when, for example, diapers are changed by a family member.

Haavisto, on the other hand, says that the kindergarten fees had already started running from that week.

Regulars or the lack of permanent caregivers led to a dangerous situation in the kindergarten during the first week, when Haavisto’s child picked up a cigarette butt from the ground several times and put it in his mouth.

Three days later, used drug needles were found next to the yard fence, Haavisto says.

“We were told that the morning shift worker should have cleaned the yard, but there was no morning shift worker.”

During the fall, Haavisto’s nursing bag was also stolen from the kindergarten, behind two locked doors.

Kemppi of the city of Helsinki recognizes the described situation, where cigarette butts have been found in the kindergarten’s yard, and regrets what happened.

The information about the cigarette butts found in the kindergarten’s yard came to him last fall, and action was taken on the matter. According to Kemppi, the staff were instructed and the deficiencies were corrected.

“There has been a mistake, this should not happen under any circumstances. I’m really sorry and I understand the parents’ concern,” says Kemppi.

According to Kemp, the drug syringes were found in a park near the kindergarten. Helsinki early childhood education has instructions for the safe disposal of drug syringes and how to check the yards before going outside. Cigarette butts and syringes are always removed, says Kemppi.

According to him, there is no real shortage of staff at the daycare center, but during the event, several professionals suddenly fell ill.

I miss you the experiences of day-to-day life in the kindergarten caused the parents of a small child to feel insecure. Haavisto wonders if he dares to leave a child in daycare at all.

“I’m pretty cool-headed, but I’ve never had to experience this kind of worry. I hadn’t thought that a lack of resources would manifest itself so concretely as insecurity.”

Haavisto stresses that he does not blame the nurses.

“They were absolutely wonderful. They did everything they could do in that situation. The problems were clearly in management, organization, resources and communication.”

Now Haavisto’s child has moved to another daycare center where there are no similar problems.

Read more: A diaper-aged child was left crying in the toilet at daycare – This is how Helsinki’s daycare crisis is seen in families

Read more: Parents fed up with the day care crisis demonstrate in Helsinki

Read more: Finland is sleepwalking towards a welfare state crisis

Read more: A new phenomenon in Helsinki’s daycare crisis: Playground employees resign

Read more: A “fog removal department” will be established in the capital region to ease the congestion in emergency rooms