Labor shortage | “It’s hard to get a workforce” – A temporary agency tells about everyday life in Uusimaa, which has drifted into a serious state

In almost six out of ten cases, employers can no longer fill their vacancies in Uusimaa. The labor shortage is real, but at the same time only part of it is visible.

Labor shortage there has been a significant turn for the worse in the worst affected sectors. More and more often, employers are unable to fill vacancies because there are no applicants for the positions or the applicants do not meet the set requirements.

In Uusimaa, in almost six cases out of ten, the recruitment problems were no longer resolved last year. That’s a lot, because even before the corona period in 2019, only one of the four recruitment problems in Uusimaa deepened into a labor shortage.

The deepening labor shortage is evident from the employer interviews that Statistics Finland compiles for the Ministry of Labor and Economic Affairs (TEM).

“The required labor force is not available, and the demand for labor force was at a very high level all the time,” says the research director Heikki Räisänen About TEM.

For example, there were an average of 1,817 open nursing positions in Uusimaa last year. However, there were only 1,220 unemployed applicants.

Therefore, 597 of the open nurse positions would have remained unfilled, even if all unemployed nurses had been employed immediately.

Shortage of manpower is emphasized in Helsinki and its neighboring cities. For example, up to four out of five new jobs reported to the Employment and Economic Affairs Office are in Helsinki, Espoo or Vantaa.

The discussion about the labor shortage often focuses on professions in the public sector. However, the labor shortage that is plaguing Uuttaa also hurts companies and thus slows down the economic growth that Finland so desperately needs.

One example of industries that need labor especially seasonally is the warehouse industry.

In November the capital region had the most open warehouse worker positions. 2,760 employees were applied for in the field, and there was a seasonal need for them during Christmas.

By looking at the industry, you can get to grips with the new reality of recruitment: gig jobs and employees provided by temporary work companies.

One one of the companies hiring temporary workers is Ricoplaza, a family business in Östersundom, Helsinki. It produces and packs ready-to-eat salads, breads and wraps for sale in stores.

“This is physically demanding, monotonous work,” says the production manager of the family business Tuula Lindqvist.

Ricoplaza is growing rapidly, according to Asiakastieto, which collects financial data on companies. One of its credit experts is from Helsinki Abdibarik Farrah.

Work for hire the caring company Selekta Log selected a determined and fluent man for Ricoplaza. Farrah started at the company as a temporary employee in December 2020.

As a warehouse worker, Abdibarik Farrah’s task is to monitor Ricoplaza’s distribution lists. If there are products left over after packing, he knows that they are missing from an order. That’s why it’s better to be careful in the beginning.

“I feel that you can be a good employee, but still not everywhere is trusted or given a chance. Racism is a fact, but Selekta opened the door for me,” says Farrah.

Farrah moved to Ricoplaza from another company in the kitchen industry. There had been gigs there for the longest periods of two months. For Farrah, who lives in Herttoniemi, the job was far away in Espoo. It took hours every day to travel to work.

Farrah says that she also worked as a youth counselor and in an immigrant project, where, among other things, she helped young people with agency matters.

Such experimental projects often end in the fact that their funding ends. In this case, it happened after three years.

“I’ve applied for and worked all over the place. Few companies recruit themselves anymore, they use temporary employment companies”, Farrah says about her experiences.

Labor shortage it is difficult to get a complete picture. It is most commonly described on the basis of employment statistics from the labor administration and the Occupational Barometer, which is published twice a year.

In the occupational barometer, the officials of employment and business offices evaluate the workforce prospects of approximately 200 occupations.

The public has become familiar with listings of sectors and professions experiencing labor shortages. Based on them, however, an inaccurate picture of the labor market may emerge.

Among the fields visible from the statistics, the labor shortage is the most serious, along with healthcare and education, in trade and the restaurant industry.

All however, the jobs do not appear in these listings. The most common listings of the labor administration cover only about 40–60 percent of the jobs in the capital region.

According to TEM’s Räisänen, the public employment agency’s share of all job market notifications was 51 percent last year.

Roughly, half of the positions are filled with other than open job searches, i.e. through other search channels, or the positions remain unfilled.

There are also so-called hidden jobs, which for example arise when a new worker is hired without actually looking for a job. Part of the job advertisements can also be company branding from employers.

“A company can announce that it is looking for ten employees, but it is actually hiring only three,” says the specialist researcher Minna Salorinne From the City Information Unit of the City of Helsinki.

“At our house statistics and facts do not provide an overall picture of the labor shortage. There is little statistical information about the whole or the information is scattered,” says Salorinne.

“A vacancy is a difficult thing to investigate, because it can only be detected if the position has been advertised somewhere,” says the professor of public economics at the University of Helsinki and the State Economic Research Center Roope Uusitalo.

For example, take the IT industry, whose vacancies are relatively rarely reported to the te office. That is why they fall short in employment statistics.

Final the truth about the worst labor shortage sectors is also obscured by the question of scale.

Occupations in the public sector usually come to the top of the lists describing labor shortages. Based on the statistics, the severest deficit is in the nursing sector. Early childhood education also rises to the top of the lists.

The shortage of nurses is emphasized by the fact that it is a quantitatively large professional group. According to Salorinne, there is also a big shortage of audiologists, for example, but as a professional group it is numerically small.

If the employer does not believe that he can find a suitable person through the te office, he uses other recruitment channels, such as his own networks, companies focused on recruitment or the Duunitori portal, which collects electronic recruitment notices.

Labor shortage is a workable solution. According to Uusitalo, it is a market economy: if there is a shortage of workers, wages rise. After that, people become interested in the industry and open jobs.

“Sometimes that doesn’t happen, and then we have a problem,” Uusitalo adds.

If a company complains about a labor shortage, according to Uusitalo, it is often a case of the company not wanting to pay a high enough salary.

In public sectors, salaries are mainly paid with tax funds, so for example salary increases in the care sector require society, i.e. all Finns, to be willing to pay taxes.

Warehouseman the starting salary in the field is that of the account manager of the temporary agency Selekta Log Olli Holopainen around 10–13 euros per hour.

“It is difficult to get labor in the capital region.”

Holopainen compares the salary to the construction industry. According to Holopainen, the starting salary in the construction industry is around 11 euros and up. But in addition there are usually travel allowances and food allowances.

Both in warehouses and in the construction industry, there is a lot of temporary agency work and gig work.

Tuula Lindqvist, Ricoplaza’s production manager, appreciates the expertise of Olli Holopainen, the account manager of Selekta Log, which brokers rental work, in choosing suitable factors.

Employment agency has been a relief for the entrepreneurs of Ricoplaza. Lindqvist says that before Selekta Log, they mostly asked their employees with a foreign background if they had acquaintances or relatives who would be suitable for the job.

Now Selekta Log is going through potential entrants.

“We don’t put forward candidates unless they are suitable here,” says Holopainen.

Farrah has been so satisfied that she has now been hired directly as an employee of Ricoplaza. Good work has also resulted in a salary increase.

Abdibarik Farrah

Warehouse work the salary reduces the desire of Farrah’s acquaintances to go to work in the industry. Some of his acquaintances, for example, prefer to drive a taxi through Yangon, because long shifts and night hours ultimately result in a higher monthly income than working in a warehouse.

However, Farrah prefers to be at home with her family in the evenings and weekends. According to him, before Ricoplaza, the jobs were gigs here and there for a few weeks.

It made life uncertain.

“Through temporary work, you can prove that you know how to do your job properly. From this job, I immediately felt that yes,” says Farrah.