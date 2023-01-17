Tuesday, January 17, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Labor shortage | Helsinki attracts special class teachers to work with extra money

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 17, 2023
in World Europe
0

The city offers special class teachers one thousand euros immediately and another after six months.

Helsinki this year, the city is trying to attract new special education teachers to its schools with an incentive fee.

A bonus of one thousand euros is paid immediately to special class teachers who start a permanent employment relationship. Another thousand euros is promised after half a year of work in the same unit.

The same money is promised to new school attendance and special school attendance assistants in certain demanding special classes (category of students by activity area, class of extended compulsory education, class of autism education).

You can get the bonus if you have never worked for the city of Helsinki in these positions or if it has been at least two years since the last time.

There are many special class teacher positions open in Helsinki for the current semester and for the fall.

#Labor #shortage #Helsinki #attracts #special #class #teachers #work #extra #money

See also  Corona: Omicron variant XXB is spreading rapidly
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

"The Presidency" is at the forefront of "Al-Hawl" and "Zamoul" in the Dubai Crown Prince Camel Festival

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result