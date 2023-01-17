Labor shortage | Helsinki attracts special class teachers to work with extra money

The city offers special class teachers one thousand euros immediately and another after six months.

Helsinki this year, the city is trying to attract new special education teachers to its schools with an incentive fee.

A bonus of one thousand euros is paid immediately to special class teachers who start a permanent employment relationship. Another thousand euros is promised after half a year of work in the same unit.

The same money is promised to new school attendance and special school attendance assistants in certain demanding special classes (category of students by activity area, class of extended compulsory education, class of autism education).

You can get the bonus if you have never worked for the city of Helsinki in these positions or if it has been at least two years since the last time.

There are many special class teacher positions open in Helsinki for the current semester and for the fall.