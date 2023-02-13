Labor shortage | Health giants were not interested in the city of Helsinki’s 40,000 reliable customers – The reason is inflation and a shortage of doctors

The city of Helsinki wants to outsource the occupational health care of its nearly 40,000 employees. No company submitted an offer for outsourcing.

Helsinki the city’s effort to outsource the occupational health care of city employees has not gone as hoped.

No bids were received for the competition, which started in autumn 2022.

Currently, the city’s occupational health care is organized through a municipal business institution called Työterveys Helsinki. The business establishment has approximately 120 employees.

When the occupational health competition was decided last summer in the city council, several councilors brought up the problems of Työterveys Helsinki. One of them is accessibility: the city’s occupational health only works in one location and only during office hours.

The Occupational Health Business Institute did not reach its customer satisfaction goal last year.

Bridge currently, about half of city employees’ sickness absence certificates are written elsewhere than occupational health care. Part of the chapter explains cases of specialized medical care.

“Yes, Työterveys Helsinki is able to provide occupational health care at the moment, but we have the same availability challenges in terms of personnel as other large occupational health operators,” says the head of the unit Sanna-Mari Myllynen From the city of Helsinki.

Myllynen has been holding tenders.

The competition for occupational health care was called a quality competition.

Among other things, the top of the quality competition were the availability and accessibility of services, i.e. the number of locations and opening hours, as well as digital accessibility.

In addition to that, quality criteria included digital services for both personnel and employers to support work ability management.

The competition was carried out as a negotiation procedure. Instead of a traditional tender, potential service providers were invited to outline the basis of the contract.

In the procurement procedure, the city had set an annual starting price of 450 euros per person. According to Myllynen, there was room for negotiation here.

There were three applications for participation in the negotiation procedure. All three – Mehiläinen, Pihlajalinna and Terveystalo – were accepted into the negotiation.

However, none of the three submitted a final offer.

New occupational health care was supposed to start in the fall of this year. It is clear that the schedule will have to be flexible.

Myllynen is not yet very eager to evaluate the successes or failures of the quality competition.

This week, the city began to analyze the outcome of the procurement procedure. Further measures, such as a new procurement procedure, will be decided upon completion of the analysis.

One explanatory factor may be the world situation.

“To us, this looks like a rapid change in the operating environment is a challenge for many service providers,” states Myllynen.

Galloping inflation has changed the occupational healthcare market in the last six months, says Terveystalo’s commercial manager Marja-Leena Tuomola.

Tuomola is responsible for the sale of occupational health services. He commented on the matter at a general level based on the experiences gained in the tendering of several municipalities and welfare regions.

Many other public entities are in the same situation as the City of Helsinki.

Tuomola believes that it is primarily a question of bad timing. The city of Helsinki’s bidding process coincided with a miserable market situation: the city’s procurement procedure started at the same time as inflation started to worsen.

According to Tuomola, in the current situation, many companies do not want to commit to long, multi-year contracts at a fixed price, if the price increase is very strictly defined.

The city’s documents reveal that Helsinki has hoped for a long, up to eight-year contractual relationship with the new service provider.

In the current market situation, one only wants to commit to a fixed price if it is high enough.

“Due to the galloping inflation, the fixed price should be so high that it can be challenging to come to an agreement,” states Tuomola.

Second the problem in the current situation is the labor shortage. According to Tuomola’s estimate, serving around 40,000 employees would require hiring at least 20 occupational health doctors.

“The question arises, how many service providers would be able to acquire so many new occupational health doctors in this resource shortage and market situation,” says Tuomola.

Last year, the city tried to acquire more occupational health doctors as purchase services and temporary work, but did not receive any offers for them.