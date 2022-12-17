Labor shortage | A paramedic tells what a crisis looks like in Espoo: Patients are treated in ambulances in the hall

Paramedics have to transport non-urgent care patients to the emergency room to continue the queue, when the rest of the healthcare system is unable to treat the patients.

Healthcare the current overload has turned primary care into mobile health advice. This is how a paramedic working in Espoo describes his observations.

The situation has been going on for a long time. When people can’t get the care they deserve, they call 911 more and more often.

There are more alarm tasks all the time, and the vast majority of them are non-urgent. An increasing proportion of first aid visits are those that do not lead to patient transport.

In practice paramedics therefore go around to patients who do not have a real acute emergency. At the same time, this leads to the fact that those patients who need help in an acute emergency may have to wait.

First aid is supposed to be the treatment of the most acute need, but more and more ambulance workers are giving advice to those struggling with chronic pain and basic diseases.

“It may be that we have to drive an ambulance from Kirkkonummi to Etelä-Espoo, for example, for resuscitation, when we are telling the patients and their relatives how the health centers are not working,” says the nurse.

Due to the nature of the person’s work and position, he appears anonymous in the interview.

HS has recently talked about the burden on healthcare in several articles. In particular, the situation of on-calls has come up for discussion in recent days.

Examples of the burden on emergency care have also been reported.

Paramedic according to, for example, the change to the situation six years ago is dramatic. If now more than half of the gigs in Western Uusimaa are ones where patients are not taken on board, six years ago there were only one third of these.

People call the emergency number, for example, because of chronic diseases or for example when medication is not working. When calling the emergency number, the situation has often been prolonged and the symptoms have worsened.

“This problem would not exist if the patient had been able to consult a doctor at the health center two weeks earlier.”

One of the factors that put a big burden on emergency care is also the legal protection of employees and the uncertain condition of patients.

The nurse every shift includes patients who do not have any problems with their eyes, but must be taken to the emergency room if there is any kind of risk.

According to the nurse, for example, an elderly person living alone with a sore leg may be at risk of falling.

“He is my responsibility until I find a solution, and we have nowhere else to take them but the emergency room. Then they are transported to the continuation of the queue. They sit there for days at worst, until it is determined that it is a chronic condition that can be treated at a health center.”

In Jorvi’s emergency department, there have been situations where ambulances have lined up in the hall waiting for patients to be admitted. Paramedics therefore treat patients who need bed care in the hospital yard, instead of running emergency calls.

Part alarm functions are only pure health advice. At these gigs, paramedics have to apologize for queues at primary care and sometimes have difficult conversations with their relatives.

Sometimes non-urgent patients are taken to the emergency room purely because their relatives insist.

The growing number of non-urgent tasks has already led to near misses and prolonged pain. For example, fracture patients have had to wait unreasonable times for an ambulance, according to the nurse. It is said that there has not been a single death that would have been caused by treating non-urgent patients. At least not yet.

“Yes, we are all really frustrated. It feels like we can’t do the work we’ve been trained to do when we’re constantly doing something else.”

According to the paramedic, the most urgent tasks can still be prioritized.

Then the elderly may have to be transferred from the ambulance in a wheelchair to the lobby of the emergency room to wait, or even to another ambulance to a different team. There may have been two or three patients from different gigs in one ambulance at the same time.

“Yes, there will be those too, because we are not in a hurry in patient rides and we go to drive an urgent gig.”

What what can be done about the situation?

One concrete thing that, according to the paramedic, would make the situation of acute care easier, would be guaranteed tools for the emergency center facility for prioritizing tasks. According to him, not all callers are the kind who need the authorities there.

Solutions to the workload of emergency rooms are to be sought at the political level as well. Deputy Mayor of Helsinki Daniel Sazonov (kok) has convened Husi and the capital region’s social security management to discuss the matter.

