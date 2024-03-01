With a date yet to be defined, the United Kingdom will have general elections between the second half of 2024 and the beginning of 2025, and the conservatives, who have governed the country since 2010, appear to be experiencing their most delicate political moment in years.

Some news in February casts doubt on whether Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will continue to live at number 10 Downing Street, the British Prime Minister's official residence.

On the 15th, the United Kingdom's Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that the country entered a technical recession, having accumulated two consecutive quarters of economic contraction.

The British Gross Domestic Product (GDP) fell by 0.3% in the last quarter of 2023, after a fall of 0.1% between July and September. Year-to-date, there was a small expansion of 0.1% compared to 2022.

One of the main explanations for the retraction between October and December was the reduction in commercial sales, family spending and State purchases. In the services sector, the doctors' strike and a drop in school attendance contributed to the poor GDP performance, which caused the education segment to decline by 0.8%.

Another bad news for the Sunak government was a survey, released by the newspaper The Mirror, which indicated that Labor could achieve its biggest victory in the next national elections since Tony Blair's triumph in 1997.

In the survey, carried out between January 24th and February 12th, Labor had 42% of voting intentions and the Conservatives only 22%.

If this performance is repeated at the polls, the current opposition would have 452 seats in Parliament (it had won 202 in the previous election, in 2019) and the conservatives, only 80 (there were 365 in the last national election).

To add to the bad luck in February, Sunak's party lost by-elections for two seats it held in Parliament, for the Wellingborough and Kingswood constituencies, both won by Labor.

The bad economic situation in the United Kingdom and the votes in Wellingborough and Kingswood are already making Labor claim victory. The leader of the opposition party, Keir Starmer, declared that “the country is crying out for change”.

“Things are not working. The NHS [Serviço Nacional de

Saúde] is not working. The population faces a cost of living crisis. I think they concluded that the Conservatives failed after 14 years,” he said.

According to a report by the Independent, Sunak's supporters are pressing for the Prime Minister to adopt some main measures to turn the tide until the election: cutting taxes, to improve the performance of the British economy, and taking even tougher actions in the area of ​​immigration.

In a recent article for the Telegraph, Sunak indicated that he will follow this line and called for unity among British conservatives.

“In the next election, I will need the support of everyone who wants lower taxes and secure borders because the alternative, Keir Starmer, doesn’t believe in any of that,” he wrote.

“The Conservative family must unite to defeat Labor and guarantee a better future for our country. A vote for anyone other than the Conservatives will only help Starmer,” said Sunak.

Despite the euphoria, Labor suffered a blow this Thursday (29), when a by-election for another constituency, Rochdale, was won by George Galloway, a pro-Palestine candidate from another left-wing party, the Labor Workers' Party. Great Britain.

Labour, which held the seat, only came in fourth place. The party had withdrawn support for its candidate, Azhar Ali, after the release of videos in which he accused Israel of having allowed the Hamas terrorist attacks on October 7. The Conservatives came third in Rochdale.