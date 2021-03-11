The Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, this Thursday at the Ministry of Labor. MINISTRY OF LABOR / Europa Press

The State Public Employment Service (SEPE) continues for the third day inoperative after it suffered a cyber attack early Tuesday. All the computer equipment of the 710 offices in Spain are still off and the institution’s website continues to fall, making it impossible to register for the service to claim new benefits, such as aid for the unemployed or ERTE.

The Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, reiterated this Thursday that “there is no risk of not collecting benefits”, both for those who already receive these public aid and for those who request them soon. Díaz has specified that the deadlines to request these benefits will be suspended, so that whoever loses their job or wants to process any help processed by the state employment service can do so when the damage is solved.

On the other hand, from the SEPE they reiterate that the attack will not affect those who have to renew unemployment and other benefits, since they will be renewed automatically while the incident lasts. The same for those seeking employment through the agency.

Although it is true that whoever loses his job during these days and wants to claim public aid will have to wait for the system to work again. Also people who want to resolve any procedure or incident in the SEPE, since appointments are not granted at this time. Even so, according to those responsible for the offices, those who already had an appointment are being served, although only documents are collected and the person’s data is taken to resolve the incident later.

As Gerardo Gutiérrez, general director of SEPE, told EL PAÍS this Wednesday, the IT structure could be back to work in a matter of “days”, not weeks, as has happened on previous occasions, since this virus infected others in the past. Spanish and international institutions, and even leading technology companies.

The Minister of Labor has also emphasized that the attack has not led to the theft of public data or their loss, since “the SEPE provides a double backup every day,” Díaz specified. Gerardo Gutiérrez explained the same thing yesterday: “There has been no theft of any kind, this type of virus mainly attacks shared work files. The affected files are Windows files. “

At the moment, it is unknown what the objective of the attack on the employment service computer was then. According to the director of the SEPE, it would only be a punishment to the institution in a particularly complicated year for the public body, for being in the first line of economic response to the pandemic, when taking charge of the management of the ERTE: “We think which is an attack on the reputation of the institution ”.