Author: Jayantilal Bhandari

Recently Parliament passed three major labor reform bills – Industrial Relations Code 2020, Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code 2020 and Code on Social Security 2020, which became law after the President’s signature. Keeping in mind the challenges of Kovid-19 and the increasing opportunities of global industry-business for India, the new labor laws can prove beneficial for all three – employers, employees and the government. Under the Industrial Relations Act, the government will give more powers to companies for recruitment and retrenchment. Till now companies with less than 100 employees did not have to seek government approval before retrenchment or closure of units. Now this limit has been increased to 300 employees. This will make it easier for large companies to lay off employees and close factory / office in times of industrial difficulties.

Labor facilities

The new labor laws will provide a variety of new facilities to both the organized and unorganized workers of the country. A social security fund will be created for workers working in the unorganized sector. Workers working in all districts and hazardous areas of the country will inevitably be benefitted from the facility of Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC). Unorganized sector workers will be able to get their electronic registration done on the basis of self assessment. An employee will be entitled to compensation in case of an accident while traveling to and from work from home. Women workers will be able to work in the night shift as well. Fixed term staff will also get all the facilities like permanent workers. Even an employee working on a one-year contract will get gratuity-like facility. Currently, gratuity is paid only after working for at least five years.

Not only this, it will be mandatory to give appointment letters to all the workers. Their salary will have to be paid digitally. Health checkup of all workers has also been made mandatory once a year. To keep the data of migrant laborers, a labor bureau will be created which will have detailed information of all migrant workers. Data of migrant laborers will be taken from all states and departments. Under the new law, all migrant workers will be provided with the facility from the government to visit their original residence once a year.

Many provisions have also been introduced to make it easier for entrepreneurs to do their business. They now have to register only one to run the unit. Till now they had to get six types of registration. Entrepreneurs will have to file only one return for adhering to all types of labor related codes. Till now, eight returns had to be filed. Labor inspectors will not go for inspection of the unit without being told. The unit will be randomly inspected in a faceless manner. The maximum penalty for not complying with the rules under the labor codes has been reduced from seven years to three years. Apart from this, the employees will get 50 percent of the fine imposed by the courts on the employers. This would be in addition to the compensation provided by the court.

It is noteworthy that amidst the challenges of Kovid-19, various state governments have also taken various measures under labor reforms in which more production and newly set up units have been given considerable leeway to comply with the labor laws. Especially states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Assam, Maharashtra, Odisha and Goa have taken important decisions towards labor reforms. The terms of the license of the factory have also been relaxed by various state governments. Major concessions have also been made in the enforcement of most of the provisions of the Factories Act 1948 and the Industrial Disputes Act 1947. To increase production, many states have increased the working hours in production units from 8 to 12.

The economic and labor organizations of the world have repeatedly said that only labor reforms will lead to rapid development of industry and business in India. If we look at the global rankings made on various parameters, including labor, India finds that India is far behind them. India ranked 63 in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business ranking ‘Ease of Doing Business’ 2020. India ranks 76 in the list of 82 countries in the ranking of global social security under the World Economic Forum (WEF) Global Social Mobility Index 2020. India ranks 105th in the Global Economic Freedom Index 2020. Similarly, in the World Economic Forum’s Global Competitiveness Index 2019, India ranks 58th among economies of 140 countries.

Emphasis on coordination

Undoubtedly, the new labor laws will improve India’s global ranking of labor and India will get its multifaceted benefits. The new change in labor laws means not only abolishing the protection of workers, but also creating new labor opportunities in the industries by speeding up the possibility of increasing the trade. The industry will also have to understand that keeping the workers happy in view of the new labor laws, industries can be pushed forward rapidly. The government will have to make maximum efforts to maintain co-ordination in the interests of labor and capital. Hope that the country will move on the path of achieving the targets of production growth, export growth, employment growth and high growth under the four shining labor codes under the new labor laws for rapid economic and industrial development and this will help India move towards global industry- Will also be able to create a new identity on the business horizon.