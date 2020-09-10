The federal government introduced on Tuesday its intention to change, the Present Labor Reform Regulation, promoted by the PP in the course of the mandate of Mariano Rajoy. The Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, was answerable for making public this function that will have an effect on the relationship between firm and employee. It could not be a repeal however, slightly, modify these guidelines which can be most dangerous to staff.

These plans have clashed with employers and unions. The president of the CEOE, Antonio Garamendi, has acknowledged that it’s a “insanity” and “hecatomb for confidence” The announcement by the Govt to deal with points comparable to subcontracting, ultra-activity or the prevalence of the sectoral settlement earlier than the top of the yr. “It makes little sense to sit down down and discuss these items in a rare second just like the one we stay in,” he criticizes. The unions, as a substitute, they’ve applauded that Pedro Sánchez determined to check a new reform that they’ve been ready for because the final legislature.

The Ministry of Labor plans three legal guidelines: that of telecommuting, the reform to change the construction and temporal scope of the negotiation collective and that of digital platform staff. There may be additionally 4 factors, because it progressed The country, to which particular consideration will likely be paid.

Ultraactivity

One of many adjustments that can foreseeably be the return to the ultraactivity of covenants, that’s, to take care of the validity of those if an settlement will not be reached for a brand new one. When ultraactivity disappeared in 2012, a one yr interval from the top of the validity of the collective settlement to agree on a brand new one. If an settlement will not be reached, it could lose its validity and the relevant higher-level settlement could be utilized. One thing that, in accordance with Unai Sordo, secretary basic of Comisiones Obreras “weakens the bargaining place of staff. We now have all the time defended that an settlement must be changed by one other settlement ”.

The target of this repeal, due to this fact, could be return to the truth that there isn’t a time period supplied within the Regulation to use a brand new settlement since, if the brand new situations aren’t accepted, the present ones might be maintained.

Sectoral settlement

One other of the federal government’s intentions is get rid of the precedence of firm agreements over sectoral agreements in case of concurrence. That is to keep away from very abrupt wage drops on the finish of the yr, since at present firms can agree wage tables decrease than what the sector marks with out the necessity for financial causes.

Outsourcing

The Authorities additionally intends cease outsourcing. This has all the time been a really controversial side as a result of, though in principle it was implanted to make firms extra versatile, on many events it’s used as means to pay workers beneath what the sectoral agreements mark, which notably worsens the Labor situations of staff and, in flip, work high quality completed. “The unions defend that subcontracting has to adjust to minimal situations, a minimum of what the sectoral agreements mark, in order that it isn’t used to avoid wasting on wage prices “, says Sordo.

Unilateral modification

Lastly, the Govt is to restrict the capability that firms must unilaterally modify the working situations of workers in case you do not come to phrases with them. A priori, the adjustments made by way of the ius variandi, as it’s a unilateral determination, they’ll solely have an effect on profit content material comparable to work hours, hours, capabilities or the employee’s wage. One side that, in accordance with El País, doesn’t seem on this plan is severance pay, one thing that aroused a lot criticism among the many unions when its value was lowered.