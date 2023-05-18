*What precautions should I take as a pedestrian when it rains?

Although not yet fully discussed in the Union Congressthe proposal to reduce the work week in Mexico has raised a series of criticisms and comments, especially from businessmen.

It was a few weeks ago when a proposal was made to reform the Federal Labor Law (LFT) in the Mexican Republic, which aims to make the formal workers in the national territory rest more.

Thus, if approved by the Federal Legislative Power, workers in the Mexican Republic they would go from working 48 hours a week to doing it only 40 hourswhich means a reduction of 8 hours.

With this, the legislative initiative that could be discussed soon by legislators would make it possible for companies and employers to give their workforce two days of mandatory rest instead of resting just one day a week.

However, as expected, businessmen and employers have not remained silent in this regard, and have already expressed some of the conditions that they would put in order to make the reduction of the working week a reality.

Working hours 2023: these are the conditions required by companies to implement new working hours

Although the proposal to reduce the working week has been well received by Mexican workers, this has not been the reaction of many companies, which, in some cases, have expressed their disagreement with the initiative that is in the Chamber of Deputies.

It is in this way that, after pointing out that the conditions do not exist to reduce the work week to 40 hours in Mexico, it seems that the companies and employers in the country are already giving in in this regard.

It is so, Zaira Zepeda, president of the Mexican Association of Women Business LeadersHe recalled that the 5-day work week scheme has already been implemented in other countries.

However, he stressed that, for them, the companies of these nations set a series of conditions, so these will have to be added to the initiative to reform the Federal Labor Law if they want to go from working 48 hours to 40 hours a week in Mexico.

The following are the conditions that employers would request In order to implement the new work week:

*Progressive implementation

*Training and advice from the authorities

* Work commitment on the part of the workers

*Financial support schemes for the business sector

In this sense, if the Mexican government guarantees to cover the above conditions, the companies and employers could implement the new scheme of workgiving two days off a week to their workers.