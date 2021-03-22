During the coming days, and until the end of this month, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation intends to announce that the UAE will be free of “traditional” offices for recruiting assistive service workers, after the expiration of licenses to operate the last 10 old offices operating in this field, out of a total of 260 offices that have been closed on At the state level, and replacing them with “Tadbeer” service centers, while the Ministry granted the owners of traditional offices that had expired licenses, priority to shift to “Tadbeer” centers if they meet the necessary requirements.

In detail, an official at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation stated that the plan to replace the assistive labor recruitment offices had been completed, and to replace them with “Tadbeer” service centers, at the end of this month, by closing 10 old offices, after the periods of operating licenses granted to them had expired, bringing the total number of offices Which have expired their licenses and closed, over the last four years, 260 labor recruitment offices in different parts of the country.

In the middle of last year, the Ministry allowed the extension of operating licenses for some old labor recruitment offices, as a number of Tadbeer centers needed more time at that time to complete operating procedures and licenses, which contributed to delaying the closing of these old offices.

He mentioned that the Ministry, since receiving the assistive employment file in 2016, has developed a gradual strategic plan to develop a system for assisting workers. It mainly depends on establishing “Tadbeer” centers to be a strategic alternative to traditional recruitment offices, which have been informed of not allowing the renewal of their operating licenses again, and the closure of each office. Upon the expiration of his legal license period, in implementation of the requirements of Domestic Workers Law No. 10 of 2017.

He pointed out that, with the issuance of the law, I was keen to hold meetings with recruitment offices, with the aim of informing them of the articles and details of the law, and urging them to regularize their situation, in accordance with the conditions and standards stipulated, and the owners of these offices were given priority in submitting applications for licensing “Tadbeer” centers, according to To their own standards. He explained that according to the plan, traditional labor recruitment offices were replaced by 54 of the “Tadbeer” service centers, out of 60 centers that were planned to be established at the state level, according to a study conducted by the ministry to measure the extent of the market’s need for assistive workers, aimed at monitoring and knowing the sufficient number of labor supply centers. Taking into account that the daily needs of families are not affected.

Finally, he affirmed that it granted the traditional aid recruitment offices whose licenses had expired, finally, priority in submitting applications for a license to transfer them to “Tadbeer” centers, after fulfilling all the required technical, construction and administrative standards and controls.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has warned the operators and officials of procurement centers at the state level of any deficiency or negligence in the obligations related to the provision of services related to domestic workers, in line with the executive regulations of the domestic workers law, and the operational guide for these centers, based on its keenness to guarantee the rights of all parties. And provide distinguished service.

She stressed the need for “Tadbeer” centers to be fully keen on meeting the aspirations and needs of employers and national and resident families, by providing approved and monitored packages from the ministry, which set unified price ceilings for each package, according to the cost of recruitment from the country sending the assistant worker, and the cost of training and qualifying him.

The Ministry affirmed that it will not hesitate to take any legal and administrative measures against the centers that commit violations, especially with regard to non-compliance with the prices of packages, or their non-commitment to replace the assistive workers, or to reimburse the costs of customers, in accordance with the provisions of the executive regulations of the Law of Assistance Service Workers.

Auxiliary service list

The executive regulations of Federal Law No. 10 of 20 in the matter of assistive service workers stipulate the necessity to provide a guarantee for assistive workers, for the clients, by obliging the “Tadbeer” centers to guarantee the assistant worker that they provide to the employer or family, which guarantees the client to recover the costs of recruiting or Replacement of one worker completely for another, in the event that the worker terminates the contract, or leaves work without presenting a legitimate reason, or is not fit in health, or is unable to perform his work tasks as required, and that is during the first six months (the probationary period).

It also includes the recovery of part of the recruitment costs in the event that the worker breaks the contract, or leaves work without a legitimate reason during the post-trial period until the date of the contract’s expiration, which is of two years.

260

An office to recruit domestic workers has been closed nationwide.

– “Emiratisation” replaces the traditional labor recruitment offices with 54 “Tadbeer” service centers.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

