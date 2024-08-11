Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/08/2024 – 21:13

The Labor Prosecutor’s Office (MPT) reported that it will open an investigation to determine whether the Voepass company was responsible for the plane crash that killed 62 people – including four crew members of the company – last Friday, the 9th. Contacted by Statethe company said it was not aware of the citation at the time, but reiterated that it was “at the disposal of the authorities for any necessary clarifications”.

According to the justification given by prosecutor Marcus Vinícius Gonçalves, responsible for instituting the procedure, “the harm to inalienable social rights linked to safety in the work environment is evident”.

To enable the labor investigation, the prosecutor ordered the issuance of a letter to Voepass, requesting from the company the Work Accident Reports (CAT) and the employment contracts of the four deceased crew members. He also requested from the Federal Police Department of Campinas, the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) and the National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) the data already collected by the investigations initiated by the agencies regarding the accident.

As shown by Statethe FAB has already stated that the black boxes were found on Friday, and that they would be sent to Brasília for data extraction for expert analysis. In addition, it pointed out that the plane that crashed in Vinhedo did not report an emergency during the flight.

The MPT prosecutor added that the ministry’s role should be to “verify the extent of the reported facts, determine who is responsible and adopt measures that help prevent new accidents like the one currently under investigation.” The investigation should begin at the MPT headquarters in Campinas (SP), which has jurisdiction over the city of Vinhedo, in the state of São Paulo, where the plane crashed.

Overwork and disrespect for breaks

The investigation by the Labor Prosecutor’s Office is directly linked to the working conditions of the four Voepass employees who were victims of the accident. As shown by Stateanother pilot has already accused the airline of disrespecting breaks and imposing excessive workload on the team, which could lead to fatigue and the risk of accidents.

The accusation was made during a public hearing held by the National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) in June of this year. At the time, pilot Luís Cláudio de Almeida stated that the company pressured pilots to work even when they were off-duty. “Sometimes, when you wake up, you have eight calls from the shift, when you are off-duty. I was off-duty and had to turn off my cell phone,” Almeida reported.

He also says that, in addition to being overworked, pilots often do not receive adequate food during flights and do not have transportation to get to the airport, which increases the wear and tear and time spent on work.

Wanted by StateVoepass stated that it “complies with all legal requirements, considering working hours and breaks, in accordance with Brazilian Civil Aviation regulation RBAC-117, which governs the working hours and management of crew fatigue”.