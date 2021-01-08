From the left: the Minister of Social Security, José Luis Escrivá, and the Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz. EMILIA GUTIERREZ / Europa Press

The negotiation to extend the extraordinary regulation of temporary employment regulation files (ERTE), as well as the aid associated with these protection mechanisms, has got off to a good start. The offer that the Government has put on the table has been well received by the unions (CC OO and UGT) and by the employers (CEOE and Cepyme), point out several sources present at the meeting and familiar with the conversations. In essence, the proposal of the Ministry of Labor and Social Security consists of extending the current regulation with the same exemptions until May 31.

The meeting lasted about three hours, since it ended around one in the afternoon and had started at 10 in the morning. In their eagerness to close this negotiating round soon, the Ministries of Labor and Social Security have proposed to the unions and employers to give themselves a negotiation period until January 15. The next meeting will be on Monday and one of the participating organizations, specifically CC OO, is so optimistic that it hopes to be able to close an agreement and this was expressed by the head of its negotiating team, Mari Cruz Vicente, on social networks.

Good assessment of the meeting on ERTE.

We will hold a next meeting soon in which we await a text that will serve for a quick agreement.

👉 It is necessary to launch certainties to maintain employment and guarantee acquired rights. – Mari Cruz Vicente (@MariCruzCCOO) January 8, 2021

Other organizations are less optimistic about the outcome of the next meeting, although they do see the pact very close and believe it is possible to reach it next week.

The coldest and most laconic official assessment is that of CEOE, something common in these meetings. “No pre-agreement has been reached. The Government has proposed a document that must be studied in order to meet again next week, “said the business organization.

The main unknown that had to be cleared this Friday was the duration of the extension. Almost all the ministers in the economic area of ​​the Government had made statements showing their willingness to renew the ERTE beyond January 31, despite the fact that the Budgets for 2021 only contemplate one item up to that time. And that mystery has soon been cleared up: the Ministry of Labor proposes that it be extended until May 31, a few weeks after the current state of alarm, in force until May 9, ends.

“It is a reasonable date in any case. Easter has passed, it is assumed that vaccines will have a more agile pace than the current one and will have to be evaluated. It will be a time to make an analysis of how the situation is and see which sectors will need more aid, because surely there will be sectors that will need it ”, analyzes a source present at the meeting.

The rest of the elements of the offer basically consists of extending the current regulation and exemptions for four more months. This, too, would have been well received by the union and employer negotiators. This has led all parties to be more optimistic about the outcome of the negotiations than at the beginning, when they already predicted good omens and a simpler and less agonizing negotiation than in September.

The position of CEOE and Cepyme on the commitment to maintain employment that involves taking advantage of an ERTE was not surprising either. This consists in that the company that resorts to the advantages of this extraordinary regulation (exemptions and more agile procedures) must maintain the employment affected by the measure for six months from the moment the first worker rejoins.

To CEOE and Cepyme, this obligation has never seemed good to them and in all the negotiation rounds they have tried to dilute it, and this Friday they have put it on the table again, something they have done again this Friday. The argument of the employers is that this commitment adds burdens on companies that are already in a very bad situation and may end up leading them to closure, which could finally translate into even more layoffs. The Ministry of Labor and the unions have always been in front of this position. This same Friday, the general secretary of the UGT, Pepe Álvarez, has rejected this request stating that in other European countries the obligation exists and for a longer time and the employers have not complained.