Several delivery men at one of their meeting points in Barcelona. JUAN BARBOSA / EL PAÍS

The Ministry of Labor has made a final proposal to social agents to regulate work on digital platforms. It introduces an important novelty, a change in the Statute is proposed so that workers’ representatives can access the labor information contained in the algorithms. There is also new wording that extends the regulation beyond digital delivery platforms, in the opinion of several attendees at the meeting.

The appointment of this Thursday will already be one of the last, point out several sources, including the Ministry of Labor. The intention of the department headed by Yolanda Díaz is to have this reform ready – sent to Brussels this week along with other plans for the labor market and pensions – in order to begin with the following points on the agenda, including the labor reform. Therefore, although a day has not been marked on the calendar, it is likely that next week or the following week at the latest a final meeting will be called.

“There are already seven meetings and this does not give more of itself”, pointed out several union sources at the exit. “It’s only two pages and we’ve been around for a long time,” they abounded. They stressed that, once again, the CEOE employer had not raised any proposal or alternative to the Executive’s offer.

CC OO and UGT like the new offer more than what was on the table so far. The possibility that the workers’ representatives can access the information from the algorithms on “work organization and control systems, establishment of bonus and incentive systems and job evaluation, including when derived from mathematical calculations or algorithms, ”Has deserved a first positive assessment. Although they also point out that this could be “affirmed” more.

Another element that union negotiators would like is the definition of employer that it makes, which would go beyond the famous digital delivery platforms (Deliveroo, Glovo or Ubereats). However, there would be, later on, an express mention of these platforms in the next section.

Despite the first positive assessment, the unions still want to study well the offer of the Ministry of Labor to present their observations. The bosses’ negotiators, on the other hand, do not like what has been put on the table. “This proposal does not allow business organizations to move forward,” ditched a business source at the end of the meeting.