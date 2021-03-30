The Ministry of Labor maintains its roadmap: the issues on which it proposes to start the dismantling of the labor reform are collective bargaining and subcontracting. The document sent yesterday to the social agents for the meeting held this Tuesday, to which EL PAÍS has had access, leaves no room for doubt. It proposes eliminating the current priority of company agreements to set the base salary and salary supplements, that is, they return to the sectors. And, in addition, it takes up the regulation of subcontracting, introducing into the norm the criteria of a recent Supreme Court ruling.

CEOE and Cepyme will not have liked the document they have received to start talking about the labor reform. At the meeting on March 17, in which the methodology of this round of negotiations was discussed, the employers refused to open the talks for subcontracting and collective bargaining. The following day they received the support of the Minister of Economy, Nadia Calviño, who raised the temporality of changes in labor regulations as a priority.

If it will have liked, instead, in CC OO and UGT. The title of the text speaks of “modernization of labor relations”, a term used in the draft of the file sent to Brussels by the Government in January and that used deliberately ambiguous language about which direction the changes in the Statute of Workers. The unknown has been cleared up in the document and is the one demanded by the unions.

In the five-page text that will address social dialogue on Tuesday, the amendment of the articles of the regulation related to subcontracting and collective bargaining is mainly proposed. It is also proposed to address the extension of the agreements once they expire, the so-called ultra-activity. Nothing is pointed out about temporality and hiring. However, this is a first negotiating document that will change a lot during the talks – both in the dialogue with the social partners and within the government itself.

For Labor, as explained by its Secretary of State, Joaquín Pérez Rey, in an interview in this newspaper, temporality is a priority issue, but it must be approached with “more reflection.” I mean, you don’t think the time is now. The proposal launched at the negotiating table already by Yolanda Díaz’s department is based on returning to the point where the negotiations stopped precisely in March 2020 when the pandemic exploded. Then the changes in subcontracting were negotiated, an issue that is not directly linked to the 2012 labor reform, and that is where the proposed wording begins. In it, the first thing that is done is to adapt to the law the criteria of a Supreme Court ruling issued in December that makes the temporary hiring of subcontractors more restrictive.

From here, we return to the classic debate of recent years in the successive unsuccessful attempts to reform outsourcing. Ultimately, what Labor proposes is that it is the sectoral agreement that establishes the working conditions of the employees of a subcontracted company. The intention of this is to hinder the deterioration of the working conditions of these workers. In recent years, there have been many cases of subcontractors resorting to their own agreements degrading wages and salaries. Where it has most occurred has been in private security or among housekeeping in hotels, popularly known as kellys.

The next element that is addressed is the most mediatic and the one that has caused the most friction within the Executive: collective bargaining. The proposed wording does not apply to sectoral agreements on all issues, but on the most decisive one: salaries and salary supplements. In the rest of the aspects, there are nuances, although in most the hierarchy of what is agreed in the companies continues to prevail, such as in the distribution of work time (shifts, vacations) or in the professional classification.

The absence in this document of a fourth issue negotiated in 2020, the unilateral modification by employers of working conditions, indicates that this first proposal is very open. The absence of any writing on ultra-activity also points out the same. Therefore, it can be concluded all these approaches can change a lot and the final agreement – if there is one – can be built with many more elements: also with the temporality.