Despite a 2.7% increase in hours worked in the last quarter, productivity dropped 4.1% – the biggest drop in productivity on record in the country’s history, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, which maintains the count since 1947.

Employers, already juggling new patterns of remote or hybrid work, a massive shortage of qualified candidates and the rise of self-confessed “silent dropouts,” are scared.

“Without the visibility of having people inside the office, managers and leaders are left guessing and wondering ‘what are they really doing?’ Uncertainty looms,” Kathy Kacher, founder of Career/Life Alliance Services, a consultant to corporate executives, told The Post, adding that we’ve come a long way since the “hero moment” workers were praised for during the depths of the pandemic. .

“It is getting to the point where there is no real, tangible excuse in the minds of many. [chefes] for people not to be in the office,” Kacher said.

A recent Gallup poll found that 79% of the U.S. workforce is engaged in the active practice of slowing down at work, or “quiet quitting,” in one form or another. A Conference Board survey reported that disengaged workers cost US companies up to $500 billion a year in lost revenue. Bosses are quick to blame the Zoom culture.

“People who are naturally lazy will be less motivated — that’s what you get with remote work,” New York entrepreneur John Catsimatidis told The Post. “They are forcing us into a recession.”

Burnt out, emotionally exhausted and disengaged workers see things differently. Paige West, 25, moved from her Florida life to a corporate engineering job in Washington, D.C. in early 2021, anticipating a return to the office. But the dream job soon turned into a nightmare of long hours and stress. West’s hair was falling out and she had to take sleeping pills to fall asleep.

She had to take a step back. At first she tried to just slow down and log off at 5pm, but she gave up late last year. She is now freelancing in digital media and living in Florida while figuring out her next steps.

Grace Hill, 45, lives in Virginia and teaches online. She admitted that her productivity has dropped lately. “I worked really hard for my money, really hard. And I’ve been doing this for a long time, for decades, and I’m really fried,” Hill said.

She attributes her employment problems to a combination of long COVID, burnout from working during the pandemic, and work being less enjoyable when done remotely. “I’m not as good as I used to be. I’m making mistakes at work because I’m not that cognitively sharp,” Hill said.

HR professionals such as Steve Pemberton, director of human resources at Workhuman, say what is happening now is simply exposing bigger issues that companies still have to face as they come out of COVID.

“[Os trabalhadores] they want the pact between employers and employees to really change,” he said. “They want to be able to work wherever they can, they want hybrid ways of working, they want to better understand what it means to be a father in this generation, that sort of thing. If they’re not getting it, they might still be with you, but they’re not really with you.”

Andrew Adrian, 25, a senior associate in finance and operations management at Northwell Health, said he saw an almost contagious lack of ambition among many of the friends he graduated from college with. He is not sympathetic.

“So many people I know who are my age are just not putting in the effort at their jobs and I really don’t understand,” he said. “They’re just unmotivated to do something meaningful – the idea of ​​standing out professionally doesn’t mean much to them.”