The Third Vice President and Minister of Labor and Social Economy, Yolanda Díaz, presents this Monday the part of the recovery plan that has to do with the modernization of the labor market, a reform that is expected to be in force in 2022. Juan Carlos Hidalgo / EFE

The changes that the Executive prepares to tackle the temporality not only go through the reduction of the types of contracts, but also by restricting the options that justify the signing of temporary contracts. It is about limiting the causes that allow signing this type of contracts to turn them into something “extraordinary”, according to the plans of the Ministry of Labor for the labor reform, exposed this Monday by the head of the department, Yolanda Díaz, and that have been sent to Brussels for the arrival of the funds for the recovery.

The realization of these intentions, like a good part of the reforms promised to the European Commission, will have to wait for the agreement of the social dialogue. In theory, at present there are already causes under which a temporary contract can be signed, but what happens – in addition to the great fraud of the law – is that there is ambiguity in the definition of the causes. The intention would be to redefine them so that they remain in clearer reasons such as, for example, the interim to cover a low or a peak of production to fulfill an order in the company. “The formulas [de contratos] ordinary ones are going to be job stability ”, Díaz herself announced as the objective of this change.

This will be one of the most important parts of the different labor market reforms that the Government has committed to having ready this year. And they will be with or without agreement in the social dialogue, as Díaz pointed out in his presentation this Monday. “The deadlines are not discussed,” said the third vice president of the Government, “the arrival of the funds depends on them.” However, it has been shown that the social agents will make an effort to reach consensus. “We have a high responsibility. Social dialogue works. Unions and businessmen are up to the task ”, he pointed out. “You know that I never give deadlines, but in this case we risk our country,” he added.

The vice president has been forceful when asked if all these changes involve a repeal of the PP labor reform. Despite the fact that at some point during the press conference he used the expression “amendment”, Díaz left no room for doubt when expressly asked: “It is not only the repeal of the PP labor reform, because it is much more ambitious than all of it. But without a doubt of course it is ”.

More information

It has also been explicit when talking about the changes in collective bargaining, “modernization”, according to the expression that appears in the documentation sent to Brussels. Regarding it, he has said that his intention is to modify it in the sense set out in the Government pact. This means giving more hierarchy in the application to sectoral agreements than to company agreements. “It is the rebalancing between the different bargaining units and between the different agreements. Together with the unilateral modification of working conditions and subcontracting, it goes literally as agreed in the Government pact ”.

Regarding the other reforms planned for the labor market, such as the regulation of a structural ERTE mechanism that encourages its use in other crises and, above all, its financing, it has become clear that the Government does not plan to raise contributions to finance it. With more clarity than what the documentation sent to Brussels says, those responsible for Labor point out that the intention is to pay it with the money left over from the collection through contributions for unemployment insurance. With it, a fund would be created that would attend to business crises that, they foresee, will not reach the general dimensions of the one that has caused the pandemic and, therefore, will require fewer resources.