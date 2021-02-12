Construction workers, in a stock image. LABOR FOUNDATION OF CONSTRUCTION / Europa Press

In the collection of misfortunes that he accumulates in his 2020 curriculum there is still room for one more. According to the data provided this Thursday by the Ministry of Labor and Social Economy, the number of workers who died due to an occupational accident in 2020 increased compared to the 2019 data: 708 people lost their lives both during their workday and on the way or return of her ―what is known as in itinere-, 13 more than a year before. Although the total number of work accidents resulting in sick leave fell by 23%, this figure was close to reaching half a million: 485,365. Disaggregating this data by virtue of the causes that caused the deaths, the Labor statistics records that 21 workers lost their lives as a result of the coronavirus.

A growth in mortality that, leaving aside the emergence of the coronavirus, has surprisingly occurred in the midst of a period more than compromised for the performance of work activity, conditioned by the continuous measures to restrict mobility and which led to in which the economy contracted 11% during 2020, the biggest drop since the Civil War.

As has been happening historically, the bulk of work-related accidents took place in the workplace, with 428,474 mishaps, while those included during the outbound or return journeys were 56,891. Furthermore, both figures are lower than those registered a year ago: 22% lower for the former, and 33.6% for the latter; although in the case of those accidents that resulted in the death of the worker, the distribution is unequal for both categories: 595 versus 113. These two data, however, reflect opposing trends: while fatal accidents in the workplace increased in 53 cases compared to those registered in 2019 (+ 9.8%), those produced in itinere they are 40 less than in the previous year (-26.1%).

The incidence of the coronavirus in the increase in occupational mortality is one of the sections that justifies this increase. According to data handled by Work, 9,858 people were sick in 2020 due to coronavirus, of which 9,811 were mild, 26 serious and 21 fatal. These deaths were distributed among six autonomous communities as follows: eight in Castilla-La Mancha (four in Ciudad Real, two in Toledo, and one in Albacete and Cuenca); five in Andalusia (two in Granada and Jaén, and one in Seville); three in Madrid; two in Castilla y León (both in Salamanca); two in Aragon (Zaragoza); and one in Catalonia (Barcelona).

Impact of confinement

Taking as a reference the impact registered by the covid-19 since its appearance in March, separating the four weeks of that month into periods before and after the declaration of the state of alarm, the Labor data is also significant, and highlights the A favorable result in the decrease in deaths of the working population caused by the confinement measures. In the first period (from March 1 to 13), a total of 21,869 people gave up due to work accidents (+ 7%); while in the second tranche (from 14 to 31) the figure rose to 11,759, but it lowered its volume compared to 2019 (-56.1%). In subsequent months, in which citizens remained – except for those workers dedicated to essential services – locked in their homes, the downward trend continued: in April, 6,499 accidents were reported (-61.2%); in May 27,321 (-46.2%); and in June 35,873 (-23.7%).

With the restrictions lifted, but with companies trying to survive after the blow their accounts received, the vast majority of them clinging to the temporary employment regulation files (ERTE), the number of work accidents continued to fall until the end of the year: 40,851 (-22.5%) in July; 34,989 (-15.2%) in August; 40,228 (-17.4%) in September; 40,491 (-20.8%) in October; 39,451 (-9.9%) in November; and 29,001 (-7.9%) in December.

Despite this global radiography bass guitarist, mortality in the month of March ―the only month next to June― was the highest of the year and the one that reached the highest levels compared to 2019: between March 1 and 13 there were 31 fatal accidents (+ 93.8%), while in the following two weeks there were 46 registered victims (+ 119%).