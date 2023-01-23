Labor market | Would hard wage increases prolong the plight of households? This is how labor economists comment

According to the head of forecasting at the Bank of Finland, large wage increases could even prolong the plight of households suffering from weakened purchasing power, but the economists of the trade unions do not agree with the threats.

Unusually purchasing power weakened by rapid inflation is a key issue when Finnish labor market organizations are currently negotiating new collective agreements.

The workers’ organizations are trying to make up for the weakened purchasing power of households with significant wage increases, which the employers’ representatives are holding back due to the fear of rising production costs.

However, large salary increases have been warned to be even dangerous in the current situation. It is feared that too large wage increases will accelerate inflation even more, and cause a so-called price-wage spiral.

The underlying idea is that large wage increases increase labor costs, which is why companies have to raise the prices of their products or services. That, in turn, would lead to new wage demands, and the cycle would be complete.

This argument was brought up, among others, by the Forecasting Manager of the Bank of Finland Meri Obstbaum In the HS story on Sunday.

According to Obstbaum, large wage increases would speed up inflation over time, in which case they would not sustainably improve purchasing power, but could rather prolong the plight of households.

Employees chief economist of the confederation STTK Patrizio Laina rejects the idea that large wage increases would prolong the difficult situation of households.

“Sure, salary increases have an effect on inflation through increased demand, but of course they never go together. The inflationary effect will be smaller than the wage increase, so it cannot be said that the plight of households will increase as a result,” says Lainà.

Lainà also says that the current exceptionally high inflation rate is due to high global energy prices, not wage increases.

“Quite a lot of people have forgotten that this inflation has come into the economy largely from supply factors, not demand factors. This is where we start to fix the supply-side problem with demand-side means. This is a very ineffective way to influence inflation.”

Last the biggest causes of the year’s high inflation can be found elsewhere than in wage negotiations. But couldn’t chasing the purchasing power weakened by inflation with high wage increases make the wage development one of the forces driving the acceleration of inflation?

“Of course, I see this kind of inflation cycle as a possibility, where wages and prices rise alternately. But we have now called for price moderation instead of wage moderation. This kind of cycle needs two parties,” says Lainà.

A loan also highlights the results of Finnish companies, which have been doing well despite rising interest rates and the energy crisis.

The companies have mostly succeeded well in transferring the increased costs to their own prices, and for example, the combined operating profit of Finnish listed companies increased by twenty percent in the latest interim results. However, the expected recession will probably weaken the results.

Chief economist of Akava, the labor market center organization for the highly educated Pasi Sorjonen draws attention to the added value of companies, which, according to him, has grown at a double-digit rate in some industries.

“One of the old central measures of competitiveness is the share of the wage bill in value added. If the value added increases at a double-digit rate, then the wage bill can increase at the same rate without the wages’ share of the value added changing to anything,” says Sorjonen.

Presently the ongoing collective bargaining negotiations threaten to lead to the extraordinary strike sum.

Last week, Teollisuusliitto, the union Pro and the YTN of senior officials issued strike warnings in the technology industry and the chemical industry.

According to HS’s information, the car and transport workers’ union AKT is preparing a strike that would paralyze Finland’s foreign trade from mid-February.

The main focus of the labor market round is expected from the negotiations in the technology industry, which will continue under the leadership of the national mediator on Monday.

The employee organization SAK openly stated in December that it was aiming for salary increases of around five percent comparable to the wage settlement in German industry.

Germany’s largest trade union IG-Metall agreed in November on wage increases of 5.2 percent for next year and 3.3 percent for 2024 in an important industrial area. The agreement also includes a one-time compensation of 3,000 euros to be paid in two installments.

So far, the employer side has reportedly been ready to offer salary increases of a maximum of about three percent for this year.

of STTK Lainà does not believe that with a roughly five percent increase in line with Germany’s negotiation result, we would still be close to an inflationary cycle.

“That’s what we’re mainly trying to do to make up for the purchasing power lost last year. However, it must be remembered that the economy grew last year as well. In other words, in the economy, figuratively speaking, the cake grew, but the wage earners didn’t even get a slice of the same size as before,” says Lainà.

Akavan Sorjonen, on the other hand, brings up the general level of additional one-off compensation used in Germany, which could correspond to, for example, one or two weeks’ salary. In addition to this, “reasonable” salary increases would be agreed upon.

“Next year’s increases would then come on top of that reasonable general increase. That would be a one-time compensation that would take into account the good profitability development in 2022.”