The pandemic is worsening the labor market situation for migrants. Overall, however, according to a study, integration has progressed, and employment prospects are good. There is one main reason for this.

D.he integration of migrants into the labor market has progressed rapidly over the past five years. This is the conclusion of the Institut der Deutschen Wirtschaft (IW) in a studywhich the “Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland” (RND) had received in advance.

Accordingly, the number of trainees subject to social security contributions from the eight countries of origin of asylum Afghanistan, Eritrea, Iraq, Iran, Nigeria, Pakistan, Somalia and Syria increased eightfold between 2015 and 2019 from 6,800 to 54,600. The employment rate of citizens from these countries rose from 10.6 percent to 30.8 percent.

However, many of the migrants had apparently imagined their integration into the labor market to be easier. Two out of three refugees rated their chances of being gainfully employed two years later in 2016 as high. Men and more educated men in particular had great expectations. A third of the refugees, on the other hand, had not expected any employment from the outset.

The study goes on to say: “While around half of the refugees confirmed their – positive and negative – expectations, around a third, contrary to what they had hoped, could not find a job.” These disappointed expectations could have a “negative impact on integration” , says Felicitas Schikora, research assistant at DIW Berlin.

Corona worsens the situation again

The corona pandemic is currently contributing to the worsening of the situation of refugees on the labor market. A relatively large proportion works in temporary employment agencies and in the hospitality industry – industries that are particularly hard hit by the economic consequences of the pandemic.

Overall, however, the employment prospects are good. “Even if it cannot be foreseen how long their negative effects on the labor market will last, it can be assumed that the integration of refugees into the labor market will return to the positive development of recent years in the longer term,” the researchers write.

They base their forecast on demographic change and the associated shortage of skilled workers. “In order to close the demographic gap, the integration of refugees must be further promoted, and further access routes in the field of educational and gainful migration should be opened, where a targeted control of immigration is possible,” writes the IW.