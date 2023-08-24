Labor market | What does “raising organizational readiness” mean? Three union leaders tell

The wage-earners’ movement is troubled by the government’s intentions to intervene with a busy schedule on the maximum duration of political industrial disputes, to facilitate dismissal and to promote local agreements according to the model desired by entrepreneurs and the business world.

Several the trade unions have said in recent weeks that they will increase “organizational preparedness” as a countermeasure Petteri Orpon (kok) for legislative reforms planned by the government.

On Thursday alone, trade unions Pro and Jyty and Rakennusliitto announced their decision. Central organizations such as the central organization of Finnish trade unions SAK have also reported similar decisions.

“Organized readiness” in labor market language means readiness for “organizational actions”, i.e. in practice for industrial action. Industrial action includes, for example, strikes or overtime bans.

So when the trade unions announce an increase in preparedness, they give the public an advance warning.

Helsingin Sanomat asked three large trade unions what increasing preparedness means in their case.

Chairman of the Industrial Association of SAK Riku Aalto tells HS that the first step is communication.

“We want our members in the workplace to understand what the entries in the government program really mean when they are implemented. At this stage, we make a tour of workplaces and member events, and there we go over what, for example, limiting the right to strike means,” says Aalto.

“Now the social debate has revolved around racism. The rooting of these actions has not yet begun, and our people have not yet internalized them in the workplace. That is, the first concrete action is to clarify the records for the membership. At the same time, we are preparing for other organizational activities, which of course I will not try to identify at this stage. But of course everyone can deduce what they are.”

Akavalainen Chairman of the OAJ, the professional association of the teaching profession Katarina Murto is also reluctant to predict at this stage what is in store for the fall.

“In principle, it can mean a political expression, even a general strike at the extreme. But I’m not going to open this up in more detail or predict the matter at this stage, because I strongly hope that the issues could still be negotiated”, says Murto.

Several of the government’s actions are prepared in tripartite working groups, where wage earners, the business community and the country’s government are represented.

Chairman of STTK’s Ammatiliitto Pro Jorma Malinen does not expect that the working groups will end up with solutions that are pleasing to the wage earners.

“The final result has already been recorded in the government program, which is supported by entrepreneurs, the business community and the central chamber of commerce. Why would they try to soften their positions,” he says.

Malisen according to “no measures” have been ruled out at this stage.

“At the moment, the main trade unions are having an internal and mutual discussion about what kind of measures could be taken if necessary. Last week and this week, this discussion has taken place in the administrations of the unions, and probably next week or the week after that, we will sit down at the common table and think about which schedule and which procedures to proceed with,” he says.

“We are only in the preparation phase here. Pronk’s board will then decide on the actions in due course, and no advance decision has been made yet.”