Labor market Wage earners’ organizations condemn the Technology Industry’s collective bargaining solution: “We can’t look down if employers try to fool workers to the poverty line”

STTK: “On the employee side, lobbying needs to be tightened and preparations for future negotiations need to be made even more carefully. If necessary, justice is sought by force. ”

Export industry the Technology Industry representing employers Thursday announcement the move towards workplace and company-specific agreements has caused confusion and resentment among employees’ central organizations and trade unions other than the Technology Industry’s key contractual partner, the Confederation of Finnish Industry.

Chairman of the Confederation of Industry Riku Aalto anticipates In an interview with HSthat the Technology Industry ‘s decision to partially opt out of national collective agreements will make the labor market autumn at least a mess when the current agreements expire at the end of November.

Chairman of JHL, the Association of Public and Welfare Sectors Päivi Niemi-Laine predicts the new round of treaties will be even turbulent, and the Alliance will not be inactive at that time.

“We cannot look to the side if employers try to fool Finnish workers to the poverty line in next autumn’s round of negotiations. The most important task of the trade union is to defend the working conditions of its members by harsh means, if necessary, ”Niemi-Laine threatens, although he admits that the Technology Industry’s solution will hardly quickly affect the working conditions of the state, municipalities and the church.

Finland Chairman of the SAK, the Confederation of Trade Unions Jarkko Eloranta according to the employers’ organization is now seeking to dismantle the contract system.

“It is the sectoral national collective agreements that form the basis for the labor market agreement. They create stability and predictability for employees and companies, ”Eloranta says in a press release.

Eloranta doubts that the obvious goal of the Technology Industry solution is to remove the general binding nature of the collective agreement in the sector.

According to SAK, it is contradictory that the Technology Industry talks about cooperation but states that employers will henceforth decide whether or not to enter into a collective agreement in their company.

“Employer cannot decide for itself whether or not to conclude a collective agreement. Organized wage earners have fought for contracts and want to stick to them. The members of SAK’s unions want general increases from collective agreements, and that is also our goal, ”says Eloranta.

“In large companies where organization and trustees have been elected, there may not be much fear of a collapse in working conditions, but small companies are a big question mark.”

Eloranta warns that the local model would increase the differentiation of wages and working conditions: “It seems that the mantra repeated many times at the press conference about not undermining wages or the status of the employee is intended as a reassurance rather than a real goal.”

Employees the chairman of the central organization STTK Antti Palolan According to the Technology Industry, the announcement is “one stage in the long-term goal of the employer camp to break the Finnish model of the labor market agreement and take the agreement on working conditions exclusively to the company level”.

Palola also predicts that negotiation activities will become sluggish and disturbances at work will increase.

According to Palola, trade unions must now create precise milestones for future rounds of negotiations, regardless of the sector.

“The tone set in motion by the forest industry and continued by the Technology Industry is clear and hardens. It will probably be a matter of time before other employers’ associations report similar news. On the employee side, lobbying needs to be tightened up and more carefully prepared for future negotiations. If necessary, justice is sought by force. ”

High school graduates Akava believes that the Technology Industry announcement will jeopardize future collective bargaining.

“The decision is badly timed, because the functioning of the labor market would above all require stability and cooperation in the conditions of the crisis. We now need good cooperation, a willingness and ability to compromise and a willingness to find a solution, ”says Akava’s chairman Sture Fjäder in the bulletin.

“The structure of the agreement is changing in the technology industry, which contributes to the promotion of local agreement. In our opinion, the work of the local agreement working group should be suspended and it is appropriate to continue the development of local agreement between the parties to the collective agreement, ”Fjäder suggests.

Mr Fjäder refers to a tripartite set by the Ministry of Employment and the Economy, ie representatives of social partners and working group of civil servants, which was due to complete its proposal to promote local agreement by early March. The working group did not make a presentation, but will continue its work.

Akavan private sector bargaining organization Senior executives YTN is the largest collective bargaining party in the technology industry, so the effects of the change will be significant for Akava, says the labor market director Katariina Murto.

The technology industry will transfer the collective bargaining activities of the sector to a new association.

“It could jeopardize universality and complicate future collective bargaining. The technology industry recommends that its companies extend administrative representation to companies with at least 50 employees. The mere recommendation does not lead forward enough, but Akava requires that the limit of administrative representation be lowered by law, ”Murto insists.

Now the limit of staff representation is 150.

“Higher employees YTN wants to continue to agree on working conditions through a national collective agreement, and even in the current situation, the collective agreement of senior employees allows for a broad local agreement, ”says the chairman Teemu Hankamäki.

“Of course, we hope that this solution will not lead to similar situations in companies in the sector as what has been seen in the field of the forest industry. In any case, the changing negotiating environment already emphasizes the importance of organizing wage earners. If you want to secure your working conditions, you should belong to the union, ”Hankamäki says in a press release.