Labor market UPM will still open the door to negotiations with the Paper Association

Forestry company UPM is easing its negative stance on Paperiliitto’s negotiation offer. UPM announces on Twitter that it has discussed the terms of business-specific negotiations with the Paper Association during the evening.

The company previously rejected the union’s negotiation offer, but announced in the evening that it was ready for a meeting between the Paper Association and the pulp business to find out what kind of negotiation process with the association is possible.

In its previous reply, UPM did not want to take part in the negotiations, which would also involve representatives from other forest companies.

Of the year The industrial action at UPM’s mills, which began at the beginning of the year, will continue until March 12, unless an agreement on a new collective agreement is reached before that, the Paper Association announced on Friday before UPM’s new position.

The association said earlier on Friday that it was also ready for industry-specific negotiations.

At its meeting, the Board of Directors of the Paper Association concluded that the Association was ready to negotiate with UPM’s business areas, even though the company hindered the negotiations on the preconditions it had set.

The government emphasized that the Paper Association still has its own goals regarding the content of the collective agreement.

Paper union chairman Petri Vanhala told HS that the union is “now taking a step forward”.

Does that mean that the Paper Association also agrees to enter into business-specific agreements?

“We are at least ready to start industry-specific negotiations. At the same time, we want to see if UPM is serious about starting negotiations, ”says Vanhala.

UPM said it had previously received an invitation from the Paper Association only to negotiate the pulp business next Monday.

According to UPM, the invitation stated that negotiations would be held with the Paper Association’s TES Advisory Board. The advisory board also includes representatives of other forest companies.

According to UPM, for competition reasons, genuine negotiations on the company’s business-specific issues could not take place.

“We do not do not in any way consider it possible for representatives of competitors to take part in the negotiations. Unfortunately, the Paper Association only seems to be playing at the expense of its members and UPM’s business from week to week, ”says UPM’s Vice President, Labor Market Jyrki Hollmén in the bulletin earlier.

Does this mean that UPM will not go to negotiations on Monday?

“” We cannot participate in discussions involving competitors. Things are not progressing, ”Hollmén confirms to HS.

The previous one once The Paper Association announced the extension of the strike on 20 January and said it would continue until 19 February. According to Friday’s announcement, the strike will continue until March 12.

The industrial action must be announced two weeks in advance.

Work that, according to the decision of the Helsinki District Court on 21 January, could endanger life, health or the environment will be excluded from the strike, which may continue for March.

The delimitation applies to the company’s locations in Kauka, Kymi, Pietarsaari, Rauma, Jämsänkoski and Tervasaari.

There is also an electricity union with the paper union. Support is also provided by the ACP and the Confederation of Finnish Industry and Transport.

UPM for its part, applied to the court for a decision to exclude from the strike measures affecting the heat production and water treatment of the factory sites.

Helsinki District Court according to a decision in january, the paper union had to end industrial action that endangers socially critical activities under the threat of a fine of two million euros.

According to UPM, about 200 paper unionists currently work in protective work at mill power plants and in water treatment. The strike has about 2,000 employees.

Industrial struggles started at the beginning of the year in Jämsänkoski, Kouvola, Lappeenranta, Pietarsaari, Rauma, Tampere and Valkeakoski.

The strikes do not apply to the plywood and sawmill businesses, for which UPM was able to negotiate business-specific agreements with the Confederation of Finnish Industry in December.

The factories under strike produce paper, pulp and biofuels in five business areas, among others.