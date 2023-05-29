Labor market | UPM starts change negotiations on layoffs at the Kaukaan plant

About 370 people are involved in the change negotiations.

Forestry company UPM starts change negotiations in Kaukaa pulp mill, sawmill and wood reception in Lappeenranta. Personnel are being laid off for a limited period, the company said on Monday.

Through the negotiations, UPM is preparing to temporarily adjust production to match the market situation.

About 370 people are involved in the change negotiations. Possible layoffs would last a maximum of 90 days.

According to UPM, the temporary adjustment of pulp production and possible layoffs could be timed in connection with the maintenance shutdown planned for the second half of the year.

“Since the raw material flows of the Kaukaa pulp mill and the sawmill are linked to each other, we are also preparing for the adaptation of the sawmill’s production,” the company said in a press release.

Earlier this year, UPM held change negotiations regarding layoffs in its printing paper, specialty paper and plywood operations.