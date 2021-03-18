Labor market UPM employees demand the right to negotiate their working conditions – Trade union Pron Malinen: “A responsible employer cannot do this without sanctions”

In the future, UPM does not even intend to negotiate company- or site-specific agreements for employees. Trustees demand that working conditions be negotiated with the Trade Union Pro.

Forestry company Approximately 40 trustees representing UPM employees have signed for the company’s management open letter addressed to the in connection with the local agreement of working conditions.

Employees want working conditions to be negotiated with the Trade Union Pro representing them. In their letter, the trustees express their concern about UPM’s misconduct.

UPM said in February that the company intends to agree in the future working conditions of staff individually, without a collective agreement. UPM said it does not intend to negotiate company- or site-specific agreements for employees at the end of the current contract periods.

Trustees are concerned about UPM’s misconduct and are disappointed and shocked by the company’s decision. According to them, the company assured back in January that the working conditions would be agreed at the company level.

“We feel we have been downright deceived by the employer. If the situation continues, it will lead to mistrust, which cannot but affect work motivation and well-being at work, which is not in anyone’s interest, ”the shop stewards representing the employees write.

Chairman of the Trade Union Pro Jorma Malinen says in a statement sent by the association that UPM threatens to destroy employee confidence.

“A responsible employer cannot do this without sanctions,” says Malinen.

Forest industry announced in October of its historic decision break away from national collective bargaining activities.