Labor market Two new settlement proposals in a dispute between the Paper Association and UPM

The conciliator has requested answers by Thursday morning. The board of the Paper Association will meet on Wednesday.

Paper union and two new business-specific settlement proposals have been submitted to the forestry company UPM.

Mediator Leo Finland issued conciliation proposals on Monday regarding the specialty papers and labels business.

Earlier in March, a settlement proposal was received for the pulp business.

“I am pleased that the negotiations have reached a stage where conciliation proposals are emerging. I hope to reach agreements soon and start up the plants, ”says UPM’s Chief Human Resources Officer Riitta Savonlahti in the bulletin.

Mediator has requested a response to all reconciliations by 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 14th.

The Board of the Paper Association will discuss the settlement proposals received and the status of UPM’s test negotiations on Wednesday 13 April.

The paper association says in a press release that it will continue negotiations with UPM’s biofuels business under the leadership of a mediator.

Next no conciliation time has been agreed with the printing paper business.

Saturday the office of the national mediator said mediation on printing papers had been suspended because “despite their convergence, positions are still quite far apart”.

The strike began at the beginning of the year and has lasted for more than a hundred days.

At the end of March, the Paper Association announced that it would continue its industrial action for two weeks May Day until an agreement and a negotiated solution are reached in the negotiations or conciliation before then.