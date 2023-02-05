Labor market | This is how the economists commented on the wage settlement created on Sunday

Etla’s Aki Kangasharju and Labore’s Mika Maliranta estimate that inflation could drop quickly.

Technology industry the salary increase percentages do not surprise the director of Labore, the former Salkansaajien research institute Mika Maliranta.

After the strikes, the industry reached an agreement on a two-year collective agreement on Sunday. Teollisuusliitto calculates that the cost effect of the contract is a total of seven percent for two years.

The agreement is significant in the Finnish labor market, because it is considered a kind of “opener” of the round. Its creation will probably speed up other stalled collective bargaining negotiations, and especially on the employer’s side, it is seen that it also determines the general salary increase level.

“Last year, Labore predicted that the increase level for the next two years would be 6.5 percent. Inflation has now been higher than what it looked like at the beginning of autumn, so the contractual increase line can be considered quite expected,” says Maliranta.

Usually salary increases are analyzed from two angles: How does the agreed solution affect the purchasing power of wage earners? What about Finland’s cost competitiveness in international markets?

Inflation eats up purchasing power. According to Statistics Finland, inflation was in December 9.1 percent and last year averaged 7.1 percent.

“There are factors behind inflation that will inevitably make Finland temporarily poorer now. As a national economy, we have to accept that real purchasing power is falling. But the big question is how much and for how long,” Maliranta reflects.

“There are good reasons to expect that the inflation rate will start to decrease.”

Now In terms of purchasing power, Maliranta considers the agreement made to be better than the one made by the national conciliator last week settlement proposal. In that case, a smaller part of the increases would have been so-called general increases, which come to all wage earners.

“It could have led to the fact that a large group of low-income wage earners would not have received any raises, i.e. a correction for the weakening of purchasing power. This agreement secures more purchasing power for the entire group of wage earners and helps those who have the most acute needs,” says Maliranta.

“The one-off batch also contributes to easing this problem.”

In the technology industry, employees are paid a lump sum of 400 euros in the March salary.

Business life CEO of research institute Etla Aki Kangasharjun according to the wage settlement, it is difficult to assess the effect of the wage settlement on purchasing power, because there is so much uncertainty in inflation forecasts.

“Some say it could be five percent. Then purchasing power will not improve and may even weaken. In my own predictions, inflation will come quickly and much lower, so this year this solution could maintain purchasing power. Last year, however, purchasing power was lost,” says Kangasharju.

“To my ears, it sounds like you don’t have to be afraid of a salary spiral.”

A wage-price spiral means a development in which wage settlements further accelerate inflation, which in turn increases the pressure for even higher wage increases. The situation therefore creates a vicious circle.

Competitiveness Finland is often compared to Germany and Sweden.

Both economists estimate that the wage solutions created for the export industries are nevertheless “moderately in line” with the reference countries.

“Productivity in Finland has of course been lower than elsewhere, but you can’t draw any dramatic conclusions,” says Kangasharju.

“Unless there is some special negative shock that hits Finland, we will do just fine,” says Maliranta.